Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Idris 1.0 Released (idris-lang.org)
16 points by insulanian 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





For anyone wondering what Idris is, it's pretty much Haskell with dependent types. That is, it's easy to encode thing like "vector of length n" in the type system, so you can go from concat :: Vec -> Vec -> Vec to concat : Vec n -> Vec m -> Vec (n+m).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: