Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Idris 1.0 Released
(
idris-lang.org
)
16 points
by
insulanian
26 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Y_Y
6 minutes ago
For anyone wondering what Idris is, it's pretty much Haskell with dependent types. That is, it's easy to encode thing like "vector of length n" in the type system, so you can go from concat :: Vec -> Vec -> Vec to concat : Vec n -> Vec m -> Vec (n+m).
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply