I'm a 23 year old guy. Currently jobless and trying to figure out things for me. I've realised that I love fixing things. By that I mean, I love making things better. I pay attention to the smallest detail in whatever I do. Be it cleaning my room, cleaning dust from CPU, I clean each and every part. I absolutely take care of spacing, new lines, tabs while I'm coding if that makes sense. You know kinda like Steve Jobs who paid extreme attention to each and every detail. I know a little bit of code, HTML, CSS, C, C++, Win32 API etc. I'm not really good at it but I'm more than an average programmer. I also know a bit of reverse engineering and web application hacking. And I've also been listed in various hall of fames (Google, Microsoft, Facebook). The thing is I'm not able to find a specific career. Can people at HN suggest some good career choice? Thanks in advance.