Introducing “gnirehtet”, a reverse tethering tool for Android (medium.com)
4 points by agateau 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Cool, but a couple of days ago I used [another Android app](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.floriandra...) that does the same thing, even with a cross-plattform Java server, too. Is there anything different with this one (except the price)?

