Introducing “gnirehtet”, a reverse tethering tool for Android
4 points
by
agateau
37 minutes ago
xythobuz
6 minutes ago
Cool, but a couple of days ago I used [another Android app](
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.floriandra...
) that does the same thing, even with a cross-plattform Java server, too. Is there anything different with this one (except the price)?
