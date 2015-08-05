Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Impact of Rudeness on Medical Team Performance: A Randomized Trial (aappublications.org)
1 point by DanBC 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





HN frequently talks about rudeness. There are a gajillion threads about, for one example, Linus. This study seems to show that rudeness degrades performance of teams.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: