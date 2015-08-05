Hacker News
The Impact of Rudeness on Medical Team Performance: A Randomized Trial
aappublications.org
DanBC
34 minutes ago
DanBC
29 minutes ago
HN frequently talks about rudeness. There are a gajillion threads about, for one example, Linus. This study seems to show that rudeness degrades performance of teams.
