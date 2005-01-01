Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This pendant glows red when you're on your period (shameless.jewelry)
Is there such a thing as 'period shaming culture'?

http://www.irinnews.org/report/93404/nepal-emerging-menstrua...

> Every month, for one week,14-year-old Kamala Vishwarkarmas returns from school to sleep alone in a dark, windowless mud hut. She is forbidden from entering her family's house during her menstrual cycle for fear of what might happen.

> “I'll stay here in the 'goth' for seven days total,” Kamala said. “Of course I feel afraid when I go inside by myself. It's so scary during the rainy season when all the snakes come.”

> 'Chhaupadi', Nepalese for the practice of segregating menstruating women from their houses and men, was outlawed by Nepal's supreme court in 2005. But locals say the practice is only now beginning to wane in the western region of Nepal, the only part of the country where the tradition is observed.

In every culture I've ever heard of (which is not to say every culture), being on one's period isn't considered to be appropriate to discuss publicly.

Many cultures are obviously influenced by Judaism, including modern Christian cultures. Judaism (like many religions) famously ritualized cleanliness, including a requirement for women purifying themselves after having a period[1].

Also, as someone else said, women are often accused of being on their period when behaving in a way that the accuser disagrees with or doesn't understand.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niddah

There are plenty of PMT jokes, which by implication shame having a period.

Does the existence of such jokes mean there is a "period shaming culture"?

