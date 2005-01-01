reply
> Every month, for one week,14-year-old Kamala Vishwarkarmas returns from school to sleep alone in a dark, windowless mud hut. She is forbidden from entering her family's house during her menstrual cycle for fear of what might happen.
> “I'll stay here in the 'goth' for seven days total,” Kamala said. “Of course I feel afraid when I go inside by myself. It's so scary during the rainy season when all the snakes come.”
> 'Chhaupadi', Nepalese for the practice of segregating menstruating women from their houses and men, was outlawed by Nepal's supreme court in 2005. But locals say the practice is only now beginning to wane in the western region of Nepal, the only part of the country where the tradition is observed.
Many cultures are obviously influenced by Judaism, including modern Christian cultures. Judaism (like many religions) famously ritualized cleanliness, including a requirement for women purifying themselves after having a period[1].
Also, as someone else said, women are often accused of being on their period when behaving in a way that the accuser disagrees with or doesn't understand.
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niddah
