A hibernation pod by Samsung to sleep through Trump
hiberpod.co
8 points
by
fabrika
1 hour ago
1 comment
M_Grey
50 minutes ago
The degree to which I want this to be true is less amusing...
...I would even accept intermittent high-pitched screeching as a long-term adverse effect!
