Also not sticking confidential info on some random laptop.
Beyond playing minesweeper and watching movies I don't see this being useful.
Doesn't help much for people in a big corporate though - presumably the target audience. There is no way you can meaningfully transfer what's needed onto a memory stick.
Still allows people to use their devices for 90% of the flight duration, and only makes the flight about half an hour longer.
I expected a little bit more from the UK under May.
Can you elaborate?
Not that these conflicting requirements should affect anyone though - Australia flies directly to the US (or via Asia or NZ), and to the UK it usually flies through Doha, Dubai (which is not impacted by the UK ban).
I suspect not because they didn't want to, but simply because they couldn't, on account of the no-checked-laptops rule you mentioned.
I’m not sure how effective this ban can be, but I assume there’s recent intelligence that prompted it.
In this case, I suppose it’d be easier for the terrorist to have a manually-triggered bomb on their lap, vs having to also rig a GPS or time-delay bomb for the cargo hold. Obviously still do-able, but one step harder.
To be clear, I’m not all that impressed by the ban or it’s effectiveness.
With the axe, it's a known quantity, unconcealable, large and conspicuous, but personal possessions are variable, and the only way to normalize them is to remove them from the equation.
- reading the news on a website who might not have a printed magazine but whose URL you can remember;
- personal social media account without sensitive information; chat applications;
- I would not recommend email, but I’m assuming that will be a large share of the use.
Interestingly, WhatsApp has a decent security and usability case for such a situation: your phone is secure and you use that to authenticate temporarily; the full keyboard is more convenient for communications.
But guaranteeing that someone whose name is on the flight manifest will have the need to, and only access to a pool of a handful of laptops means that targetted attack could become so much easier.
Not to mention if they are loaning out laptops, who is to trust those laptops are not being spied upon?
Why would any of these airlines agree to a ban without a quid pro quo for the other airlines as well?
This ban applies to all air travel from the selected originating countries, regardless of airline. (EDIT: Technically this is true, but functionally it is the M.E. carriers that are most affected)
Fair point. I wouldn't be comfortable using a loaner for any sensitive work
Fair point. I wouldn’t be comfortable using a loaner for any sensitive work
They don't have to agree. They either implement the ban or are denied landing I'm sure.
They don’t have to agree. They either implement the ban or are denied landing I’m sure.
This will be a significant hit on their business.
True, but I believe there are no US airlines that fly directly to or from those airports so they are unaffected by the ban. They'll stand to benefit from passengers using alternative routes that connect through Europe where many US airlines do fly.
The US wanted to attack those state subsidies for a long time and I suppose with Trump they found the right vehicle.
