Overview Based in San Francisco, L. makes organic personal care more accessible to all. For every product purchased, L. distributes one through a female entrepreneur in a developing country. L. works with over 3,000 female entrepreneurs and has donated millions of health products. We hope you’ll join us. Essential Responsibilities • Establish and manage a corporate budget, keeping a close eye on all current expenditures and forecasting future spend • Develop and pull reporting on said budget and provide regular status reports that analyze all KPIs • Own the relationship with the external CPA, establishing clear lines of communication for maximum success •Develop process to ensure all suppliers, vendors, and employee reimbursements get paid in a timely manner •Establish reporting for sales, inventory, and margin •Own the company financial model and prepare relevant information for use of executive team •Design, produce, and maintain data visualizations to support reporting of analytical findings and monitoring of business performance. •Specify SaaS software platforms and solutions to assist with and support objectives related to monitoring of business performance Key Qualifications •4+ years of FP&A work experience, eCommerce and CPG experience a plus •BA/BS required, MBA or related technical degree preferred but not required •Knowledge of relevant SaaS financial management applications •Strong ability to communicate financial and quantitative findings in a clear and concise manner to both technical and non-technical personnel •Experience working in high-growth company a plus •Versatility and willingness to wear multiple hats in a small team that works together closely on planning, management and execution •Ability to thrive in a fast-paced startup environment Perks: • Ground floor opportunity with the team; shape the strategic direction of a fast growing YC startup • Be part of a company that uniquely leverages the buying power of consumer goods to empower women globally • Fun office environment • Competitive salary • Full Benefits (Medical+Dental+Vision) • Equity • Daily lunch in the office + snacks • Light-filled office in a great location in Southpark/SOMA SF. More about L. L.'s products include 100% organic cotton tampons, pads and liners, as well as a line of low-protein, natural condoms. Our products are distributed in Whole Foods, Target and CVS stores, as well as online through a fast-growing subscription service. L. was named "Best for the World" by B Corp and has been called a "future-forward company" by Fast Company, "a model of sustainable innovation" by Forbes, "our new favorite" by Women's Health and "a product that could change the lives of millions" by Vanity Fair. Start Date: Immediately To Apply: Please send email and resume to caroline@thisisL.com To learn more about L., please visit thisisL.com