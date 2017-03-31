Technical defenses don't work under fascism. Fascists will just physically and insidiously torture their rivals.
Security through obscurity is the only way to be pretty safe, and hopefully you can get some truly powerful political candidates elected that won't sell the populace into fascism, which is what the US is on its way towards. Beware, truly brazen fascist states will assassinate your political leaders of the opposition. See Russia and China for more details
Until then, stay underground!
