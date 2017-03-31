Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump Is President. Now Encrypt Your Email (nytimes.com)
1 point by qubitcoder 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Whether I do or don't, they're just going to imprison me until I comply with a judge's order to turn over the password I've forgotten from all the police beatings and solitary confinement I would have been through at the point.

Technical defenses don't work under fascism. Fascists will just physically and insidiously torture their rivals.

Security through obscurity is the only way to be pretty safe, and hopefully you can get some truly powerful political candidates elected that won't sell the populace into fascism, which is what the US is on its way towards. Beware, truly brazen fascist states will assassinate your political leaders of the opposition. See Russia and China for more details

Until then, stay underground!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: