Raging Sysadmin Shuts Down Company Servers, Deletes System Files
3 points
by
vezycash
48 minutes ago
m1thr4nd1r
30 minutes ago
The most idiot Sysadmin in the world
Safety1stClyde
22 minutes ago
None of the things he did seems to have worked to his advantage. Just out-of-control anger it seems.
