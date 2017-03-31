Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Robinhood stock trading app valued at $1.3B with big raise from DST (techcrunch.com)
25 points by taylorbuley 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





FYI - you will not have a good time buying and selling stocks onesie-twosie when it comes time to filling out your tax return.

If you want to avoid commissions, Schwab & Fidelity have commission free ETF's - just buy and hold.

True, but only if you don't use Turbo Tax.

My first year after graduating (and dabbling in stocks/ETFs) I had a painful time filling it out manually on H&R Block. Last year, Robinhood's integration made it so easy that I was both simultaneously pissed that I'm pretty much locked into Turbo Tax and amazed that it's so nice with all its integrations (e.g. also works on Lending Club, Wealthfront, etc).

Does Robinhood sell retail order flow on? I've read conflicting views both ways, but can't really see how they'd make any money if they didn't.

I think the way it's being promoted is a bit dangerous though. It seems like they're promoting to the exact market that really, really shouldn't be flipping stocks (and promoting use of margin to do so). Interactive brokers is what, a few bucks a trade anyway?

Something aimed at a similar market that I like a lot more is 'acorns'. It just rounds up any transaction you make to some number, and invests the difference in one of a few ETFs. I think it promotes a much healthier view of investing for the average young joe/jill.

Robinhood is selling order flow, according to their rule 606 disclosure: https://d2ue93q3u507c2.cloudfront.net/assets/robinhood/legal...

Literally all retail brokers are getting paid by a citadel for their orders.

I think what Robinhood is doing with Gold accounts is pretty shady. I'm guessing that the vast majority of people who trade on margin don't fully comprehend the risks in doing so.

It's not rocket science, and it is obviously a loan. How is margin shady? This claim that it is somehow predatory or that consumers need to be protected is nonsense. This assume that people can't do research and due diligence. If you aren't informed to make financial decisions than you probably shouldn't be trading. If you choose to proceed, do so at your own risk.

All brokerages offer margin and typically this is how they make their money, not commissions.

Margin isn't shady in the form that it takes at every other brokerage. Robinhood's Gold is shady because they make every attempt to market it as a higher membership tier, to young unsophisticated investors. It may not be illegal, but it certainly seems like a dark pattern.

I agree. Especially when most of their user base is probably millennials who are < 2 years into trading. A bit scary.

It's so bad. If you offered the same people a loan at x% annual interest rate, I bet far fewer of them would bite, but that's exactly what the Gold monthly fee is.

What are the risks? Apart from a margin call? Meaning they sell your stocks..

Is there any risk related to avoiding the 3 day settlement?

Many amateurs using robinhood do so knowing they could loose their investment. So long as they don't loose more they'll hopefully be fine.

I laughed at the article's url slug playing on the company's name - now-whos-the-rich.

I haven't used Robinhood, but welcome new fintech companies who lower the barrier of entry toward financial health for the average consumer. Good for them, and I hope they use this money well.

I have my doubts that playing with the stock market is in any way conducive to "financial health" for the average consumer.

I use Robinhood in tandem with my traditional online brokerage and love it.

The Robinhood iOS interface is really excellent, though they provide way less technical tools and analysis than my traditional online brokerage. However this is to be expected since Robinhood is targeting non-pro/power users.

Trade execution time and preference has actually been solid on Robinhood, though untested in a highly volatile situation where liquidity could be an issue for non-institutions and professionals.

Shameless plug (I've posted it before), but here is a blog post I wrote on leveraging capital using Robinhood Gold (margin) for those who are interested:

https://justink.svbtle.com/leveraging-capital-using-robinhoo...

I read your post and am left with two questions.

1. Robinhood Gold interest is 6%. Interactive Brokers is 2.4% [1]. Why do you think there is such a massive difference, and would anyone benefit from paying it?

2. Your analysis works on ten years of data from 2007 to 2017. Did you know that is a very positive period and that shifting it by a few years would completely change the analysis? [2]

I'm not surprised you stopped using it. I am surprised you would encourage us to use it.

[1] https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=interest&p...

[2] http://www.1stock1.com/1stock1_2312.htm

> 1. Robinhood Gold interest is 6%. Interactive Brokers is 2.4% [1]. Why do you think there is such a massive difference, and would anyone benefit from paying it?

I've used IB (and don't use robinhood). The IB GUI is a fucking trainwreck. If design had ethical obligations the way bridge engineering does, IB's designers would be in prison. It is bad. And it's still one of the better trading interfaces. Ever seen a bloomberg terminal?

That jump from 2.4 to 6% is effectively a "regular people can make sense of this without wanting to kill themselves" markup. No different from the markup any other SaaS company puts on "run this 10 line script periodically". One can sell convenience.

Access to a good GUI should cost a flat rate, not a %.

I agree the IB UI has lots of room to improve.

> Ever seen a bloomberg terminal?

I helped build it. Sorry.

IB is a great platform and by far offers the best margin rates. They are geared towards professionals though, and I think lots of people just don't know about them.

So 2008, the great recession was a very positive period? Ok, here are QQQ returns starting at 2003:

2003 - 49.61% 2004 - 9.49% 2005 - 1.23% 2006 - 6.81%

If you want to be bearish and hunker down in your bunker that is fine, but claiming that over 14 years of results is not a fair sample size is a stretch.

That's cool and all, but I trade so rarely that $10 a month would cost me more than my current brokerage (TD Ameritrade). If you re-balance anually, and only hold a handful of different stocks, it's easy to keep trading costs below $120/year.

But, I guess one of the reasons I never tinkered with algorithmic trading was the cost per-transaction. So, maybe it's a good thing this didn't exist when I first read about algorithmic trading, as I might have actually tried it.

The $10 per month is only if you need some additional ability beyond basic trading. If you can live with three day clearing time (i.e. trading in a cash account) then the trades are free.

It's free actually. The $10 / month subscription is for their Gold service which gives limited credit and removes the 3 day wait for transactions to settle.

I don't know if I might be a little less smarter than average but could someone please enlighten. e on why RobinHood is valued at such an amount? What special purpose do they solve that C.S wouldn't copy as a feature or own in the nearest future?

1) Robinhood Gold is margin lending i.e. lending money to customers who want leverage. The monthly fee is effectively the loan's interest rate, rebranded in less shady terms.

2) They have very valuable order flow, which they sell. Almost all of Robinhood's customers are unsophisticated investors. Trading firms pay a lot of money for unsophisticated trading flow as there's room to "skim off the top".

3) Add in the typical "successful VC-backed startup" premium.

I understand that their advantage is the $0 trading commission. From what I've heard, they have a minimal feature set in order to support commissionless trading, and most of their funding comes from 'float' (interest on unspent money in their members' accounts) -- although, from other comments here, it sounds like this might be changing.

Schwab can't copy $0 commissions without removing their reporting tools; I expect the companies will be comfortably able to coexist.

