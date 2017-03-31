If you want to avoid commissions, Schwab & Fidelity have commission free ETF's - just buy and hold.
reply
My first year after graduating (and dabbling in stocks/ETFs) I had a painful time filling it out manually on H&R Block. Last year, Robinhood's integration made it so easy that I was both simultaneously pissed that I'm pretty much locked into Turbo Tax and amazed that it's so nice with all its integrations (e.g. also works on Lending Club, Wealthfront, etc).
I think the way it's being promoted is a bit dangerous though. It seems like they're promoting to the exact market that really, really shouldn't be flipping stocks (and promoting use of margin to do so). Interactive brokers is what, a few bucks a trade anyway?
Something aimed at a similar market that I like a lot more is 'acorns'. It just rounds up any transaction you make to some number, and invests the difference in one of a few ETFs. I think it promotes a much healthier view of investing for the average young joe/jill.
All brokerages offer margin and typically this is how they make their money, not commissions.
Is there any risk related to avoiding the 3 day settlement?
Many amateurs using robinhood do so knowing they could loose their investment. So long as they don't loose more they'll hopefully be fine.
I haven't used Robinhood, but welcome new fintech companies who lower the barrier of entry toward financial health for the average consumer. Good for them, and I hope they use this money well.
The Robinhood iOS interface is really excellent, though they provide way less technical tools and analysis than my traditional online brokerage. However this is to be expected since Robinhood is targeting non-pro/power users.
Trade execution time and preference has actually been solid on Robinhood, though untested in a highly volatile situation where liquidity could be an issue for non-institutions and professionals.
Shameless plug (I've posted it before), but here is a blog post I wrote on leveraging capital using Robinhood Gold (margin) for those who are interested:
https://justink.svbtle.com/leveraging-capital-using-robinhoo...
1. Robinhood Gold interest is 6%. Interactive Brokers is 2.4% [1]. Why do you think there is such a massive difference, and would anyone benefit from paying it?
2. Your analysis works on ten years of data from 2007 to 2017. Did you know that is a very positive period and that shifting it by a few years would completely change the analysis? [2]
I'm not surprised you stopped using it. I am surprised you would encourage us to use it.
[1] https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=interest&p...
[2] http://www.1stock1.com/1stock1_2312.htm
I've used IB (and don't use robinhood). The IB GUI is a fucking trainwreck. If design had ethical obligations the way bridge engineering does, IB's designers would be in prison. It is bad. And it's still one of the better trading interfaces. Ever seen a bloomberg terminal?
That jump from 2.4 to 6% is effectively a "regular people can make sense of this without wanting to kill themselves" markup. No different from the markup any other SaaS company puts on "run this 10 line script periodically". One can sell convenience.
> Ever seen a bloomberg terminal?
I helped build it. Sorry.
So 2008, the great recession was a very positive period? Ok, here are QQQ returns starting at 2003:
2003 - 49.61%
2004 - 9.49%
2005 - 1.23%
2006 - 6.81%
If you want to be bearish and hunker down in your bunker that is fine, but claiming that over 14 years of results is not a fair sample size is a stretch.
But, I guess one of the reasons I never tinkered with algorithmic trading was the cost per-transaction. So, maybe it's a good thing this didn't exist when I first read about algorithmic trading, as I might have actually tried it.
2) They have very valuable order flow, which they sell. Almost all of Robinhood's customers are unsophisticated investors. Trading firms pay a lot of money for unsophisticated trading flow as there's room to "skim off the top".
3) Add in the typical "successful VC-backed startup" premium.
Schwab can't copy $0 commissions without removing their reporting tools; I expect the companies will be comfortably able to coexist.
If you want to avoid commissions, Schwab & Fidelity have commission free ETF's - just buy and hold.
reply