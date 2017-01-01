Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Keeping David MacKay's 'Sustainable Energy – without the hot air' up-to-date (carboncommentary.com)
This would be a fantastic idea.

SEWTHA made me see the world in a completely new way. When I finished it, I started seeing everything I use, see, or have as an energy process. I felt like I learned a first-principles toolkit I could use to break down anything in terms of energy.

I highly recommend this book to everyone – especially if you're serious about thinking about climate change. No BS, no platitudes – just energy from a practical physics perspective.

Updating it today could make it an even more important educational tool for thinking about climate change.

http://withouthotair.com/about.html - "This is a free book in a second sense: you are free to use all the material in this book, except for the cartoons and the photos with a named photographer, under the Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-Share-Alike 2.0 UK: England & Wales Licence. (The cartoons and photos are excepted because the authors have generally given me permission only to include their work, not to share it under a Creative Commons license.) You are especially welcome to use my materials for educational purposes. This website includes links to separate high-quality files for each of the figures in the book.

A note to pirates, this license does not allow you or anyone to print and sell the book on amazon marketplace!"

