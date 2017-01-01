SEWTHA made me see the world in a completely new way. When I finished it, I started seeing everything I use, see, or have as an energy process. I felt like I learned a first-principles toolkit I could use to break down anything in terms of energy.
I highly recommend this book to everyone – especially if you're serious about thinking about climate change. No BS, no platitudes – just energy from a practical physics perspective.
Updating it today could make it an even more important educational tool for thinking about climate change.
A note to pirates, this license does not allow you or anyone to print and sell the book on amazon marketplace!"
