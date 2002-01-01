'Around 2002, a team was testing a subset of search limited to products, called Froogle. But one problem was so glaring that the team wasn't comfortable releasing Froogle: when the query "running shoes" was typed in, the top result was a garden gnome sculpture that happened to be wearing sneakers. Every day engineers would try to tweak the algorithm so that it would be able to distinguish between lawn art and footwear, but the gnome kept its top position. One day, seemingly miraculously, the gnome disappeared from the results. At a meeting, no one on the team claimed credit. Then an engineer arrived late, holding an elf with running shoes. He had bought the one-of-a kind product from the vendor, and since it was no longer for sale, it was no longer in the index. "The algorithm was now returning the right results," says a Google engineer. "We didn't cheat, we didn't change anything, and we launched."'
[1] From "In the Plex" by Steven Levy https://books.google.com/books?id=V1u1f8sv3k8C&pg=PA60
My browser (and by my browser I mean YOUR browser) is sending the header 'accept-language: en-US,en;q=0.8' on every request, because it is configured to want pages in English.
Therefore, THIS is not what I want to see when I load a page: http://imgur.com/AcugEjZ
Please stop detecting language based on IP when there's a perfectly good setting for it. People travel, you know? You do it on Blogger too - shame on you. :/
Edit: In fact it might inject more fun again if Google and everyone else only showed the pranks up until midday based on your location and if you were interested you had to find them before then or you wouldn't get to see them live.
Or maybe the "jokes" could only be served over http, not https, and would gradually fade into the background.
I love geolocked April fools even better than the regular ones.
It's an April Fool's Joke..
