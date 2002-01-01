Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Gnome – Google Store (store.google.com)
39 points by stevewilhelm 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





Almost certainly inspired by this story[1]:

'Around 2002, a team was testing a subset of search limited to products, called Froogle. But one problem was so glaring that the team wasn't comfortable releasing Froogle: when the query "running shoes" was typed in, the top result was a garden gnome sculpture that happened to be wearing sneakers. Every day engineers would try to tweak the algorithm so that it would be able to distinguish between lawn art and footwear, but the gnome kept its top position. One day, seemingly miraculously, the gnome disappeared from the results. At a meeting, no one on the team claimed credit. Then an engineer arrived late, holding an elf with running shoes. He had bought the one-of-a kind product from the vendor, and since it was no longer for sale, it was no longer in the index. "The algorithm was now returning the right results," says a Google engineer. "We didn't cheat, we didn't change anything, and we launched."'

[1] From "In the Plex" by Steven Levy https://books.google.com/books?id=V1u1f8sv3k8C&pg=PA60

reply


Dear Google,

My browser (and by my browser I mean YOUR browser) is sending the header 'accept-language: en-US,en;q=0.8' on every request, because it is configured to want pages in English.

Therefore, THIS is not what I want to see when I load a page: http://imgur.com/AcugEjZ

Please stop detecting language based on IP when there's a perfectly good setting for it. People travel, you know? You do it on Blogger too - shame on you. :/

reply


I'm on a VPN out of Tampa Florida and I see the same page but in Spanish. Shakin' my head.

reply


Anyone else tired of the April 1st stuff? Lots of stuff has been showing up since the 31st too. I used to enjoy the holiday because it had some built-in restraint (no pranks after midday) and I'll admit for the first little while internet companies getting in on it was fun. But they've ruined it by over saturating it. How many pranks does one company need to put out?

Edit: In fact it might inject more fun again if Google and everyone else only showed the pranks up until midday based on your location and if you were interested you had to find them before then or you wouldn't get to see them live.

reply


No one wants to see this tired marketing chum. The "creatives" are probably more useful starting next year's Super Bowl ad, or putting on monkey suits and dancing in the lobby, or busking in front of the building.

Or maybe the "jokes" could only be served over http, not https, and would gradually fade into the background.

reply


I do remember a time when Google was making real product announcements too good to be true on April, 1st. I guess this time is done.

reply


I was a little taken aback by the giant ad for google home at the bottom as well...

reply


I suppose it's a bit stingy, but the fact that this is basically a semi-stealth ad for the Home, and the giant ad for the Home on the page, is a turn off on this. Cramming ads even into "jokes" kills what little fun there is left in April Fools.

reply


I'm saving my money for google XFCE.

reply


The internet has ruined April Fools day.

reply


It's April 1st somewhere.

reply


At least it's on a Saturday this year.

reply


My exact thought.

reply


I get "Not available in your region."

I love geolocked April fools even better than the regular ones.

reply


I, unfortunately, didn't get geoblocked. I could tolerate geoblocking if if meant april fools jokes were limited to a single day instead of encroaching onto May 31 as well.

reply


It's actually a real product, my roommate has been working on it for the past months. I think it was initially supposed to be launched last summer, but there was a bunch of technical issues + scope creep and it's only happening now. Seems like a misstep to announce this so close to April Fool's Day, but apparently the higher ups couldn't tolerate any more delays. I understand the confusion, but if you look at the site you can see it's actually available for sale.

reply


"Google Gnomes are real, but only in our hearts — for now. Happy April Fools’!"

reply


The YouTube video triggered the Google search on the tablet I was watching the video on.

reply


It's April 1st already.

reply


Ads are getting smarter.

reply


Was hoping this would be GNOME-related.

reply


Why would I use this? Knowing Google they will probably cut support for it in a couple of years, leaving me with a gnome-shaped brick.

reply


Or following the recent trend, they could launch 3 different alternatives doing the same thing: Google leprechaun, Google elf, and Google troll.

reply


They'd close support for it in a couple years, but they'd keep the voice recordings around forever!

reply


Joke's on you; they already don't support it. They've gone from a couple of years to none at all!

It's an April Fool's Joke..

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: