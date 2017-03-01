Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why is this GoLang solution faster then the equivalent Java Solution?
(
boyter.org
)
11 points
by
boyter
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
quanticle
0 minutes ago
tl;dr: The Go implementation being faster has nothing to do with Java or Go. The version implemented in Go used a slightly different algorithm, which allowed hot inner loops to terminate early, greatly improving the performance of the algorithm.
reply
stcredzero
28 minutes ago
Than
reply
thanthen
2 minutes ago
than
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply