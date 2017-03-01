Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is this GoLang solution faster then the equivalent Java Solution? (boyter.org)
tl;dr: The Go implementation being faster has nothing to do with Java or Go. The version implemented in Go used a slightly different algorithm, which allowed hot inner loops to terminate early, greatly improving the performance of the algorithm.

Than

than

