Reddit has some explaining to do
(
reddit.com
)
3 points
by
PKop
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
PKop
21 minutes ago
Presenting "unique visitors" as subscribers?
Obfuscating true subscriber count for political reasons?
reply
alderz
16 minutes ago
In the same thread you can find proof of this happening to other subreddits as well, so it is not political.
reply
