Reddit has some explaining to do
reddit.com
5 points
by
PKop
28 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
PKop
25 minutes ago
Presenting "unique visitors" as subscribers?
Obfuscating true subscriber count for political reasons?
alderz
21 minutes ago
In the same thread you can find proof of this happening to other subreddits as well, so it is not political.
