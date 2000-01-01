Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How to start with NLP
It seems that I'm going to start to work on a NLP project but I don't have much experience with it since I'm a software engineer. I've played around with coreNLP and spaCy to get a feeling for NLP.

So what is the best way to tackle this topic, I don't want to do research in NLP, for now I just want to get to a level where I'm productive.

What are the sites that I should read regularly, tools that I need to try and good intro books?

http://blog.ycombinator.com/how-to-get-into-natural-language...

Must have missed that one, great resource as far as I can tell, thanks.

