Ask HN: How to start with NLP

It seems that I'm going to start to work on a NLP project but I don't have much experience with it since I'm a software engineer. I've played around with coreNLP and spaCy to get a feeling for NLP. So what is the best way to tackle this topic, I don't want to do research in NLP, for now I just want to get to a level where I'm productive. What are the sites that I should read regularly, tools that I need to try and good intro books? Thanks in advance