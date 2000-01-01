|
|Ask HN: How to start with NLP
|
3 points by arrmn 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|It seems that I'm going to start to work on a NLP project but I don't have much experience with it since I'm a software engineer. I've played around with coreNLP and spaCy to get a feeling for NLP.
So what is the best way to tackle this topic, I don't want to do research in NLP, for now I just want to get to a level where I'm productive.
What are the sites that I should read regularly, tools that I need to try and good intro books?
Thanks in advance
|
