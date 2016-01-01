Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Forty percent of the Bay Area wants to leave, says new poll (curbed.com)
And while I have nothing in particular against the Bay Area, I would encourage people to think very deeply about the very awesome and simple alternatives to living in the Bay:

Why would you want to live in a crowded, VERY expensive, a bit smoggy, overly regulated city with a long daily commute-

when you could live in a cheaper, less crowded, friendlier city (or country) with no commute (work online if possible), less smog, etc?

It may seem like a pipedream, but it really is possible with some planning, a bit of luck, and persistent motivation.

I made the move from Boston to Singapore with no job or long term visa. It worked out just fine. I get sun every day, there's no crime, and since I don't live downtown, my expenses are pennies!

>Why would you want to live in a crowded, VERY expensive, a bit smoggy, overly regulated city with a long daily commute-

$$$

Sure, cash is important. I would argue that some small percentage of people are required to be in the Bay Area for years before they receive a massively lucrative multi million dollar payout from their company stock or what have you.

But the majority of most other people working in the Bay can't fit that description, right? Surely their skills are transferable to online jobs or other more liveable cities?

The total NET earnings are probably identical (again excluding the massively wealthy income earners in the Bay).

And then when you factor in the lack of smog, stress, sedentary life that the Bay brings...?

Once you account for cost of living you don't make all the much less in somewhere like, say, Boston. And Boston has suburbs that you can actually commute from. The traffic is awful but not California awful.

The weather and cost situation isn't that much better in Boston, but it is definitely more commutable than SF.

Personally I would eschew megalopolises all together!

I mean, I like the bay area, but I could like other areas too. I'm stuck here because both my family and my wife's are here.

I should send the article for every Bay Area tech recruiter that asks me if I am willing to relocate to the Bay Area.

How many people need to leave the area before the companies themselves follow due to lack of workers?

Nicely summed up by a coworker: "I just turned 30 and I still live in a dining room."

I used to tell people to move to Toronto instead. I don't anymore. There's a housing bubble, cost of living is rising, and tech salaries are up, but not enough.

If my condo hits a valuation high enough (ie- the bubble doesn't pop for another two years) my wife and I plan to sell and get the hell out of here.

I posted this because we decided to move.

The reason is very simple: our kid got into bad middle school on the other side of the town, we do not have money for private, so we are moving out....

