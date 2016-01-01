Why would you want to live in a crowded, VERY expensive, a bit smoggy, overly regulated city with a long daily commute-
when you could live in a cheaper, less crowded, friendlier city (or country) with no commute (work online if possible), less smog, etc?
It may seem like a pipedream, but it really is possible with some planning, a bit of luck, and persistent motivation.
I made the move from Boston to Singapore with no job or long term visa. It worked out just fine. I get sun every day, there's no crime, and since I don't live downtown, my expenses are pennies!
$$$
But the majority of most other people working in the Bay can't fit that description, right? Surely their skills are transferable to online jobs or other more liveable cities?
The total NET earnings are probably identical (again excluding the massively wealthy income earners in the Bay).
And then when you factor in the lack of smog, stress, sedentary life that the Bay brings...?
Personally I would eschew megalopolises all together!
How many people need to leave the area before the companies themselves follow due to lack of workers?
If my condo hits a valuation high enough (ie- the bubble doesn't pop for another two years) my wife and I plan to sell and get the hell out of here.
The reason is very simple: our kid got into bad middle school on the other side of the town, we do not have money for private, so we are moving out....
