Open Philanthropy Project awards a grant of $30M to OpenAI (openphilanthropy.org)
20 points by MayDaniel 44 minutes ago





That's awesome! Open Philanthropy reminds me of https://80000hours.org/.

In their relationship disclosure:

> OpenAI researchers Dario Amodei and Paul Christiano are both technical advisors to Open Philanthropy and live in the same house as Holden. In addition, Holden is engaged to Dario’s sister Daniela.

This is so tangled. I don't mean it as a criticism as I'm sure a lot of SV investments would have a much longer Relationship Disclosure sections. So props to them for including this.

I think there are more important causes than "reducing potential risks from advanced AI". Honest to god, $30M will go a long way in saving lives TODAY. Flint, MI anyone?

