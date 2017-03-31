Time will tell if Open Source can make the transition over to that domain I'm cautiously optimistic but I think there's a larger cultural divide there than called out.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advanced_Microcontroller_Bus_A...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wishbone_(computer_bus)
If the argument is just that the open source community should leverage FPGAs more as a means of creating more powerful "open source" hardware, and that there should be more resources for people to learn how to write hardware, then I guess I agree with that. But I don't think FPGAs will be the panacea the author seems to think they will. FPGA implementations will always entail a performance and/or efficiency hit compared to ASIC implementations, and I think many people won't want to take that hit, limiting the number of users who are willing to adopt the open source solutions.
It seems to me that the scale out + scale up method of x86 and GPUs are the most promising and profitable arenas still, besides some very niche and very particular applications?
I could and would like to be wrong. I'd go learn FPGA dev then if there were things that needed accelerating and were personally lucrative to me :)
- ASICs are too rigid and require high volumes to be profitable
- GPUs are too power hungry
- CPUs are not good for massively parallel processing
FPGAs are heavily used in industrial/military/aerospace applications
FWIW most modern FPGAs use discrete DSPs anyway so you're not really getting the flexibility at that level.
I think the killer application would be to have programatically reconfigurable FPGAs that reconfigure on the fly to fit the needs, which has been discussed in various overhyped ways in the past, but I don't think the tooling is there. This effort might or might not make that possible -- imagine a chip where, say, the regex you're going to use to scan 1GB of data could be turned into an FPGA and then it just shovels the whole thing through a "HW" FIFO that detects matches much faster than a processor could. Nifty... but is it worth the effort to do?
The VPR project by university of Toronto has several architechure models defined, but there is probably no way to turn these into a real chip.
FPGa vendors in general are extremely secretive about their designs.
(I'm a grad student working in The FPGA space)
That is the part that saddens me. I had always wanted to be able to play with the internal programming. Back when I started they were not anywhere as big, and we almost had visibility.
http://www.clifford.at/icestorm/
There was a student project a while ago but it was more of a proof of concept. Open source chips of any kind are few and far between, and generally not at the cutting edge, technology-wise.
Patents, as usual, will make this hard, before we even get to the economic aspects.
