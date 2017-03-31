Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open Source Needs FPGAs; FPGAs Need an On-Ramp (blinklight.io)
Something that's not really spoken to but is just as important is that FPGA development isn't software development. You're specifying hardware and usually that hardware doesn't just scale to new platforms.

Time will tell if Open Source can make the transition over to that domain I'm cautiously optimistic but I think there's a larger cultural divide there than called out.

It can and it can't. It's sort of like microcontroller code. You can define a core set of functions (like an FFT or something) that is very portable, but the peripheral mapping (which pins to output on, where resources are located, etc) is chip specific.

Yeah, even things like Block RAM, DSP units, carry + routing and other parts vary widely from chip/vendor.

Maybe we could have a hardware interface designed to be open?

For inter-IC interfaces, AMBA and Wishbone [2] are open standards for connecting various sections of a chip --bridge between cpu, i/o bits, etc. External interfaces are also pretty open. A lot of FPGAs have dedicated logic for talking with a PCI bus, I2C bus, etc. Unless you're doing something extremely interesting and specialized, hardware's pretty open as is.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advanced_Microcontroller_Bus_A... [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wishbone_(computer_bus)

I'm not exactly clear on what the post is advocating. If it's saying that there should be an open source implementation of an FPGA, then I just have to say that I think there's no way that's happening anytime soon. There are way too many hurdles.

If the argument is just that the open source community should leverage FPGAs more as a means of creating more powerful "open source" hardware, and that there should be more resources for people to learn how to write hardware, then I guess I agree with that. But I don't think FPGAs will be the panacea the author seems to think they will. FPGA implementations will always entail a performance and/or efficiency hit compared to ASIC implementations, and I think many people won't want to take that hit, limiting the number of users who are willing to adopt the open source solutions.

Do FPGAs have a future beyond "prototyping non-memory intensive algorithms for eventual ASIC implementation"?

It seems to me that the scale out + scale up method of x86 and GPUs are the most promising and profitable arenas still, besides some very niche and very particular applications?

I could and would like to be wrong. I'd go learn FPGA dev then if there were things that needed accelerating and were personally lucrative to me :)

They've grown beyond prototyping a long time ago. They are full featured SoCs with great flexibility that fill niches where CPUs, GPUs, ASICs can't compete in flexibility/power consumption/development cost.

- ASICs are too rigid and require high volumes to be profitable

- GPUs are too power hungry

- CPUs are not good for massively parallel processing

FPGAs are heavily used in industrial/military/aerospace applications

If you think GPUs are too power hungry then you're in for a shock with FPGAs. Switching FPGAs are incredibly power hungry since they run on much larger processes.

FWIW most modern FPGAs use discrete DSPs anyway so you're not really getting the flexibility at that level.

Sometimes they're good for "need ASIC-like results in a low-volume design" but that's more a special case of what you give, and of course the 'upgradable glue logic' case also is in play.

I think the killer application would be to have programatically reconfigurable FPGAs that reconfigure on the fly to fit the needs, which has been discussed in various overhyped ways in the past, but I don't think the tooling is there. This effort might or might not make that possible -- imagine a chip where, say, the regex you're going to use to scan 1GB of data could be turned into an FPGA and then it just shovels the whole thing through a "HW" FIFO that detects matches much faster than a processor could. Nifty... but is it worth the effort to do?

You can kind of do this now if you want. The SOCs like the Cyclone V or Zinq have an arm core or two surrounded by FPGA fabric. The only barrier right now would be the dynamic reloading of the FPGA which I haven't seen done, but would be simple in principle (as opposed to having a soft core that would likely have it's state interrupted if you re-flashed everything)

FPGAs are a useful means of accelerating any algorithm where you want more performance than you would get from executing it on a CPU, but can't afford to create your own ASIC because the volume is relatively low. For example, it may be used in DSP applications for things like radar. This use as a reprogrammable accelerator is also why Amazon has introduced instances with on-board FPGAs to AWS.

Also worth noting that for real time control you can't beat the speed. Essentially, everything you do on an FPGA happens at the same time. You could see a 1000 line Verilog file that completes a huge operation in a handful of cycles.

I love FPGAs in a simplistic sort of way. I first started working with them when I was in school (1994-96) and thought I was going to spend my life with them. Other than some simulations with very expensive software that had been donated by Motorola I never actually used FPGAs. But from when I first started looking at them, I thought they would be the building blocks for an AI machine that could be added on to forever. I still think so, but I thought that there would be more visibility into the internal workings of the chips.

Are there any fpga open hardware implementations available?

Actual chips, not as far as I know. There is a completely open source tool chain for a small FPGA, the icestorm project.

The VPR project by university of Toronto has several architechure models defined, but there is probably no way to turn these into a real chip.

FPGa vendors in general are extremely secretive about their designs.

(I'm a grad student working in The FPGA space)

> FPGa vendors in general are extremely secretive about their designs.

That is the part that saddens me. I had always wanted to be able to play with the internal programming. Back when I started they were not anywhere as big, and we almost had visibility.

If you mean stuff that can run on FPGA's then https://opencores.org/

I also mean the actual hardware. :)

This is the only project I know of.

http://www.clifford.at/icestorm/

Quite sure the answer is no.

There was a student project a while ago but it was more of a proof of concept. Open source chips of any kind are few and far between, and generally not at the cutting edge, technology-wise.

Patents, as usual, will make this hard, before we even get to the economic aspects.

I'd be more than happy with 1997-era (20 year patent expiry) FPGAs if they were open. Unfortunately, I don't think anyone else would.


None that I'm aware of. It would be a great leap as it would open the way for open source tools that go beyond netlist generation, but right now all major vendors keep their architecture proprietary and you need their tools to program their FPGAs

