Ask HN: Is there a powerful Google Calendar open source replacement?

I realize calendars are not a simple tool to build well, but for such a basic standby of time management, I strive for a better, developer friendly, open source calendar system. Like what Atom did for text editors, to bring a powerful, well built basic toolset ready for modular extensibility and can run anywhere Node can. (I use emacs, but you get my drift). I would love to work on a project like this, if anyone is hiring or already pushing code to an open source repo I haven't found. I have a 98% coverage of my time for the past two years and it's all in Google Calendar. I suspect there are many out there with dense calendars that would love to hack around in a friendlier environment. Please advise. Peace love and prosperity to the world.