|Ask HN: Is there a powerful Google Calendar open source replacement?
2 points by kfrzcode 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I realize calendars are not a simple tool to build well, but for such a basic standby of time management, I strive for a better, developer friendly, open source calendar system. Like what Atom did for text editors, to bring a powerful, well built basic toolset ready for modular extensibility and can run anywhere Node can.
(I use emacs, but you get my drift).
I would love to work on a project like this, if anyone is hiring or already pushing code to an open source repo I haven't found.
I have a 98% coverage of my time for the past two years and it's all in Google Calendar. I suspect there are many out there with dense calendars that would love to hack around in a friendlier environment.
Please advise.
Peace love and prosperity to the world.
