Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
You use the mouse with the left hand? You probably need this.
1 point by madprops 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm a lefty, and I use the mouse with my left hand. And I wanted to share this AutoHotkey script for Windows that is incredibly useful.

RWin & RShift::AltTab ; Hold down right-control then press right-shift repeatedly to move forward. RWin & Enter::ShiftAltTab ; Without even having to release right-control, press Enter to reverse direction.

Link: https://pastebin.com/Xb2RM6mx

Basically what It does is turn right_win+right_shift into alt+tab, and right_win+enter into a reverse alt+tab.

That way you can easily have your left hand in the mouse and "alt tab" easily with your right hand. It made my workflow a lot better.

Bonus: Set win+F4 to turn off your computer: LWin & F4:: Shutdown, 1






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: