RWin & RShift::AltTab ; Hold down right-control then press right-shift repeatedly to move forward. RWin & Enter::ShiftAltTab ; Without even having to release right-control, press Enter to reverse direction.

Link: https://pastebin.com/Xb2RM6mx

Basically what It does is turn right_win+right_shift into alt+tab, and right_win+enter into a reverse alt+tab.

That way you can easily have your left hand in the mouse and "alt tab" easily with your right hand. It made my workflow a lot better.

Bonus: Set win+F4 to turn off your computer: LWin & F4:: Shutdown, 1