|
|You use the mouse with the left hand? You probably need this.
|
1 point by madprops 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm a lefty, and I use the mouse with my left hand. And I wanted to share this AutoHotkey script for Windows that is incredibly useful.
RWin & RShift::AltTab ; Hold down right-control then press right-shift repeatedly to move forward.
RWin & Enter::ShiftAltTab ; Without even having to release right-control, press Enter to reverse direction.
Link: https://pastebin.com/Xb2RM6mx
Basically what It does is turn right_win+right_shift into alt+tab, and right_win+enter into a reverse alt+tab.
That way you can easily have your left hand in the mouse and "alt tab" easily with your right hand. It made my workflow a lot better.
Bonus: Set win+F4 to turn off your computer: LWin & F4:: Shutdown, 1
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact