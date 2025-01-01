Hacker News
FBI releases 25 previously unseen photos from 9/11 attack at Pentagon
6 points
by
kyleblarson
34 minutes ago
2 comments
savethefuture
5 minutes ago
All that jet fuel must have just melted the entire plane except a couple pieces, and luckily the serial number survived. Strange.
clamprecht
1 minute ago
I suspect the serial number is attached to multiple locations of the airplane.
