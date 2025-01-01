Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FBI releases 25 previously unseen photos from 9/11 attack at Pentagon (fbi.gov)
6 points by kyleblarson 34 minutes ago | 2 comments





All that jet fuel must have just melted the entire plane except a couple pieces, and luckily the serial number survived. Strange.

I suspect the serial number is attached to multiple locations of the airplane.

