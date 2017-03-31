Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Do Millennial Men Want Stay-At-Home Wives? (nytimes.com)
7 points by tysone 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Oh thank goodness, the article opens with explaining the utter uselessness of the term "millennial". I (32) have next to nothing in common with someone who was born when I was graduating high school. It's an absurd category.

Anyway, it's still silly to take this particular question as a proxy for views on gender equality. I think there's an obvious desire for it to be economically feasible for one partner to be able to take time off to raise children in their early years. It's usually not possible anymore.

reply


I have one. Her choice though as we homeschool 3 kids.

reply


I do.

reply


I don't.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: