Ask HN: Who does presentation interviews?

There are many different ways to interview prospective programmers: Whiteboard interviews, take-home-projects, pair programming interviews, etc. One type of interview that I think I'll do the best at is the presentation interview. The presentation interview is when instead of trying to impress the company with writing radix sort from memory, you impress them with a 30 minute presentation on a project you've built. I only know of one company that interviews this way, and that is genius (formerly rap genius). What are the other companies that hire this way?