Show HN: My Interactive ClojureScript book
jdeisenberg
1 minute ago
My goal in writing this book was to give an introduction to new programmers, with functional style as the default and without reference to prior knowledge of an imperative language I wanted an interactive book where readers could try things out. Since ClojureScript is a good vehicle for functional programming and is self-hosted, it seemed to be a good choice.
