>A source at Russia's Federal Guard Service (FSO), which is in charge of safeguarding Kremlin communications and protecting President Vladimir Putin, claimed that the return to typewriters has been prompted by the publication of secret documents by WikiLeaks, the whistle-blowing website, as well as Edward Snowden, the fugitive US intelligence contractor.
>“After scandals with the distribution of secret documents by WikiLeaks, the exposes by Edward Snowden, reports about Dmitry Medvedev being listened in on during his visit to the G20 summit in London, it has been decided to expand the practice of creating paper documents.”
>Unlike printers, every typewriter has its own individual pattern of type so it is possible to link every document to a machine used to type it.
Now, their hacking tools are obviously not in paper form but I bet they're much more tightly controlled than the CIA/NSA tools. They probably have a much smaller team of people who have access to such tools so it's much harder for them to leak.
US also has thousands of contractors who work for CIA/NSA/DIA and other intelligence agencies and many, supposedly, can easily walk out with some of the most sensitive documents that the USG possesses. One of these contractors, supposedly, leaked out these files to WikiLeaks [1].
Russians also don't have a huge network of contractors. I couldn't find the exact figure but by a quick estimation, Russians have 100x less people doing the intelligence work. They also have much, much smaller budgets. So it's easier for them to keep secrets from leaking.
CIA probably (most definitely?) has moles inside of FSB so their secrets do leak. Just not to WikiLeaks.
Further down someone asked: "What would be the advantage to making your exploits appear to come from other countries?". If you want to sow doubt about the validity of evidence presented this seems like a good way to do so (not that we shouldn't be skeptical given the tools available).
2) Cyrillic is an alphabet, not magic incomprehensibility dust. There are plenty of Russian speakers who are not beholden to their spooks.
3) Assange has an agenda in addition and orthogonal to fighting secrecy. I'm not saying he's insincere; I'm saying that some leaks are clearly more equal than others. It would not surprise me in the least if he were to sit on some leaks in order to not piss off a source providing others, especially around hard deadlines.
I think I heard the first heard the "Russia switches back to typewriters" story pre-Snowden.
Electronic typewriter bugs are also not unheard of: http://www.cryptomuseum.com/covert/bugs/selectric/.
90% of intelligence community cyber security spending is on offensive projects, so this revelation should not be too surprising. (http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyber-defense-idUSKBN1...)
In theory, 50% offense and 50% defense should be the only budget for a sane operation.
For example the official pretext for WWII was started as a false flag: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gleiwitz_incident US did it at the start of Vietnam War: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
We gain a lot from this. We can for example manufacture "Russian hysteria" - "Look we found a Russian rootkit on a DNC server". We can attack our allies and then make it look like the Chinese did it, and so on. It is immensely useful.
It can confuse the attribution so that trust is spoiled, so that energy is spend uselessly, so that another country takes the blame, for false flag attacks to justify other strategic moves.
