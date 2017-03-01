People said the same thing about spam. And it's largely been defeated (or institutionalized, whichever way you want to look at).
We're all still figuring out the dynamics of the attention economy... and I imagine that as we do, we'll find ways to minimize the impact of trolling.
I'd venture to say that that's the big lesson we have to learn from the current presidential cycle (aka troll-in-chief).
So whats changed? more people are on platforms like twitter, and seem to think that fake internet points are real.
The vast majority of "trolling" is pretty low grade "die", "sexual slur", "lol rape", "exploitation of personal detail that you've shared" Thats not trolling, thats people just being arseholes.
They are anonymous people, they have no impact on your life, ignore them.
The advantage of a twitter profile is you can delete it, and start again. I wish I could have done that in real life. It would have helped me escape the daily torment of my bullies at high school.
I find the issue with the candor on the internet is lack of context 90% of the time.
The response will be a combination of social quarantine, and an upgraded intellectual immune system on the part of netizens. I think Trump's election and the damage his presidency is likely to inflict will be a bit of a turning point in the collective attitude to trolls in general.
Some silly troll spamming idiotic statements is not nearly the threat that controlling dialogue on the net and deciding what is trolling and what isnt.
Socrates would be labeled a troll these days if he was on social media.
That is, the more dialogue that I'm uninterested in that I lack tools to filter, the more my dialogue is being controlled by DoS. That is the fundamental paradox of open discourse; I don't know what the right answer is, but naive open discourse isn't it.
A dialogue takes two - if you don't like the dialogue taking place, instead of attempting to quiet the other voices, perhaps just remove yourself from the dialogue.
