Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IEEE754 Reduced Reduced Precision Floating Point (github.com)
20 points by sdd-ieee 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Oh the joys of 754: {q,s}NaNs, denormals and other cases.

It's possible to describe an arbitrary IEEE754-like binary(k) and other custom formats using:

S:E:I:M (sizes S+E+I+M = k)

Where:

S sign bit, usually size 1

E exponent field

I implicit/explicit leading 1 field. usually size 0, except for some internal representations and x87

M mantissa

For standard binary(k) formats where k >= 32, the IEEE754 sizes are:

size S = 1

size E = round(4*log2(k))−13

size I = 0

size M = k-1-size E

For small formats, sizes of E and M don't follow the above rule.

reply


I got excited about 8-bit floating point being standardized, which would be actually very useful in machine learning if processors supported it. I really would want to be able to use SIMD operations that affect eight 8-bit floats at the same time (without the silly multiplier by 1.25).

Being able to shove more data through is better than each individual value being more accurate.

The fact that this is a joke is cheapening the real-world motivation for minifloats.

reply


If you want an 8-bit float, Gustafson’s “sigmoid” number idea starts to have some noticeable advantage. https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/unum-computing/5LYpA...

reply


Yeah, there's a genuine need for it, it's not just a joke. But the problem is that floating point people think that it's a magic cure to accuracy and precision issues, when it's really not (just look at Kahan summation).

I'm with Gustafson on this one.

reply


Is it April first somewhere already?

reply


Yes, in Kiritimati it has been Saturday for 8 hours already. https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/?sort=2

reply


With 8 bits, table lookup is possible. Other formats are possible, UNUM for example.

Even application specific formats are possible. If you know that all of your values are between 0 and 1 what is the point of standards compliance?

reply


Leaving aside that the original article is probably meant as a joke (the definitions are really stupid), the point of low precision is to get good performance with highly parallel operations, implemented in hardware.

reply


I laughed hard enough to distract my neighbors at the mantissa multiplier. Good job.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: