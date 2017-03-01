Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Libraries have become a broadband lifeline to the cloud for students
(
arstechnica.com
)
4 points
by
pshapiro99
35 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
27182818284
33 minutes ago
If you haven't been near your public library's internet area for a while, you should go--it is an eye opener to see not only that they are full to capacity, but also that there is often a wait list involved.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply