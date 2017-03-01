Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Libraries have become a broadband lifeline to the cloud for students (arstechnica.com)
4 points by pshapiro99 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





If you haven't been near your public library's internet area for a while, you should go--it is an eye opener to see not only that they are full to capacity, but also that there is often a wait list involved.

