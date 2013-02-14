Around 2013 or so, one of the junior engineers on the Twilio Voice team pitched his innovation week project with a single slide saying "Fax: The time is now." The time has finally arrived! Congrats John.
reply
https://www.twilio.com/fax/pricing
https://www.phaxio.com/pricing/
But after seeing full API docs... is this real? I'm so confused!
(I'm glad 1st April is a Saturday this year so I can mostly not be near a computer for it to avoid the intensely twee irritation of it all.)
Where are they still used at 'scale'?
Also, fax is still used for a lot of financial and legal stuff generally, especially in countries with less developed Internet infrastructure.
They're pervasive in finance, insurance, employee benefits, etc.
They're also a good one-to-many API multiplexer. So many businesses can take a fax and have a human operate on it that many software companies can use them to add actuators to their software without having to bizdev the company into adding an actual API integration.
This is how these marketplaces can confirm someone is there to actually receive the order and provide that feedback to the customer that their order has been received.
I think (but am not sure) that they can provide time estimates through the IVR system as well.
So it's easier/cheaper for a restaurant to have a dedicated phone line for faxing (plus fax and supplies) than connect a printer to a PC?
Is this because someone needs to actually print incoming emails or orders? And if yes, is there an opportunity for some kind of software solution that would always print what it receives, with no human intervention?
It requires a lot less employee training to maintain and operate a fax machine. Can you build a better mousetrap?
But holding a PDF of same is not.
Also fax is apparently the only way to reserve a table for Oktoberfest in Munich. Or so says a German colleague.
They are viewed as "safe" for credit card information, as opposed to emails.
Unknown as to why these manufacturers don't provide an online payment system. I work with several that want faxes, and they aren't small companies.
I also saw this with companies that provide drug testing, background checks, etc. Same thing...viewed as a secure channel.
The odds of someone obtaining credit card information from a plaintext email is a lot higher than someone decoding a VOIP SIP/T38 stream over the public internet, and reading the secrets out of that.
And if its through a traditional carrier (not an Internet provider), its digital, but almost always over their internal network. It is more secure through obscurity alone than plain text email.
I see all sorts of things I shouldn't see when searching the pile of papers on the fax machine at a large company for my fax.
Nothing is 100% safe. It is just a matter of being safer than the effort the attacker is willing to spend gaining hold of the data (or that it will take so long that the data is no longer worth having).
That's not an issue of the security of fax as a transmission method, it's a problem with your company's security at the fax endpoint.
There's also the issue that many fax endpoints that are fax to email gateways. Or fax to non https website gateways.
So they send a lot of them.
For some reason the fax is legally sounder than email.
I suspect that faxes have been around for so long, and tested in court so many times, that by this time they are as good as holding the original if a lawsuit were to happen.
Here's a fun side project for somebody: Make a network tunnel that uses faxes as a way to send packets back and forth. You can encode the packets as a QR code, ship it over via fax, and then reply back with another fax. Be cool to see that in action with a human doing the receipt / transport vs. a fully automated one (two computers using Twilio API).
Around 2013 or so, one of the junior engineers on the Twilio Voice team pitched his innovation week project with a single slide saying "Fax: The time is now." The time has finally arrived! Congrats John.
reply