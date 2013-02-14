Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Twilio Fax API (twilio.com)
57 points by jonmarkgo 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 42 comments | favorite





This has been kicked around for a really long time and I'm happy they finally launched it.

Around 2013 or so, one of the junior engineers on the Twilio Voice team pitched his innovation week project with a single slide saying "Fax: The time is now." The time has finally arrived! Congrats John.

reply


Guessing this will kill Phaxio. Compare the pricing:

https://www.twilio.com/fax/pricing

https://www.phaxio.com/pricing/

reply


it's amazing that phaxio have gotten away with such high prices for so long.

reply


All the eFax providers have been doing this.

reply


I just assumed from first glance that this was an early April Fools (I guess it must be April 1st in Australia by now)

But after seeing full API docs... is this real? I'm so confused!

reply


It seems like it actually isn't, though this was my first thought too: https://techcrunch.com/2017/03/31/twilio-now-lets-developers...

(I'm glad 1st April is a Saturday this year so I can mostly not be near a computer for it to avoid the intensely twee irritation of it all.)

reply


There is a TON of faxing still going on

reply


Why not both?

reply


The shocking thing about this is that there must still be enough Faxes being sent to actually justify this new product.

Where are they still used at 'scale'?

reply


At one point, I heard Apple used to require you to fax a certified copy of legal documents relating to your company in order to open an App Store developer account.

Also, fax is still used for a lot of financial and legal stuff generally, especially in countries with less developed Internet infrastructure.

reply


Very widely used in health care and insurance industries.

reply


A lot of the Uber-for-food-delivery startups use them for ordering at restaurants because there is no text-based API to restaurants and the UX of receiving an automated phone call is poor.

They're pervasive in finance, insurance, employee benefits, etc.

They're also a good one-to-many API multiplexer. So many businesses can take a fax and have a human operate on it that many software companies can use them to add actuators to their software without having to bizdev the company into adding an actual API integration.

reply


To explain the typical workflow here, the restaurant receives a fax from the marketplace with a phone number to call to acknowledge the delivery. There is a short numeric code on the fax print out that the restaurant types into the IVR system.

This is how these marketplaces can confirm someone is there to actually receive the order and provide that feedback to the customer that their order has been received.

I think (but am not sure) that they can provide time estimates through the IVR system as well.

reply


Depends on the company, but this is the gist of it. There are frequently options outside of fax, as well. It's one of several.

reply


> food-delivery

So it's easier/cheaper for a restaurant to have a dedicated phone line for faxing (plus fax and supplies) than connect a printer to a PC?

Is this because someone needs to actually print incoming emails or orders? And if yes, is there an opportunity for some kind of software solution that would always print what it receives, with no human intervention?

reply


What would your software run on? A PC? Who is going to keep it up and running, make sure it is connected to the Internet, etc.

It requires a lot less employee training to maintain and operate a fax machine. Can you build a better mousetrap?

reply


My understanding is that holding a fax copy of a contract with a signature is as good in court as holding the contract itself.

But holding a PDF of same is not.

reply


Two years ago I had to work on integrating a SaaS product with fax. The client was a large financial organization who had a contract with a counterparty. Under this contract, they had to give notice to each other of a certain action and the contract stipulated the message was sent by fax. It was easier to implement fax than get lawyers involved in redrafting the contract.

reply


Japan, for one, http://www.nytimes.com/2013/02/14/world/asia/in-japan-the-fa...

reply


And Germany.

Also fax is apparently the only way to reserve a table for Oktoberfest in Munich. Or so says a German colleague.

reply


I've had to use fax to verify my identity in NYC when setting up a Con Edison account (electricity). I had no way of sending a fax physically so resorted to using some shit online service that tricked me and kept charging me every month after sending the original single page I needed. Horrible experience.

reply


Still used when placing order with a number of manufacturers, unfortunately.

They are viewed as "safe" for credit card information, as opposed to emails.

Unknown as to why these manufacturers don't provide an online payment system. I work with several that want faxes, and they aren't small companies.

I also saw this with companies that provide drug testing, background checks, etc. Same thing...viewed as a secure channel.

reply


> They are viewed as "safe" for credit card information, as opposed to emails.

The odds of someone obtaining credit card information from a plaintext email is a lot higher than someone decoding a VOIP SIP/T38 stream over the public internet, and reading the secrets out of that.

And if its through a traditional carrier (not an Internet provider), its digital, but almost always over their internal network. It is more secure through obscurity alone than plain text email.

reply


Yes. I'm not skeptical that fax is safer than email. I'm skeptical that it's safe.

I see all sorts of things I shouldn't see when searching the pile of papers on the fax machine at a large company for my fax.

reply


> Yes. I'm not skeptical that fax is safer than email. I'm skeptical that it's safe.

Nothing is 100% safe. It is just a matter of being safer than the effort the attacker is willing to spend gaining hold of the data (or that it will take so long that the data is no longer worth having).

reply


> I see all sorts of things I shouldn't see when searching the pile of papers on the fax machine at a large company for my fax.

That's not an issue of the security of fax as a transmission method, it's a problem with your company's security at the fax endpoint.

reply


Does it matter? The point is that fax isn't inherently a great idea for confidential info.

There's also the issue that many fax endpoints that are fax to email gateways. Or fax to non https website gateways.

reply


Lawyers like faxes because it leaves a legally acknowledged written record on both sides, and they're instantaneous.

So they send a lot of them.

For some reason the fax is legally sounder than email.

reply


> For some reason the fax is legally sounder than email.

I suspect that faxes have been around for so long, and tested in court so many times, that by this time they are as good as holding the original if a lawsuit were to happen.

reply


While this is changing rapidly to tablets, many Grubhub/Seamless restaurants receive delivery orders through fax.

reply


A lot of hotels still receive booking confirmations via fax, if they aren't receiving it via email.

reply


Between hospitals, for instance when patient data is requested.

reply


Health care and dental care providers tend to still like faxes. It's still a thing, unfortunately.

reply


I've worked at a company, targeting medical practices, where fax was/is by a very effective method of marketing.

reply


manufacturing orders, sadly

reply


If Twilio will sign a business associates agreement, this could be huge in the healthcare field. EMRs have terrible interoperability so doctors and health systems typically fax health records to one another. However, this service does not look HIPAA compliant based on the sparse documentation. It doesn't look promising that they will sign a BAA according to this document. https://support.twilio.com/hc/en-us/articles/223136467-Ensur...

reply


Came up with a use case for this within our current product within 30 seconds of seeing this, love it!

reply


now if they could implement barcode recognition for inbound faxes and plug into taskrouter they would have a very compelling offering.

reply


Is there a reason why you can't do that yourself? It looks like you get image data access; plug in any old barcode reading library and you're golden.

reply


What's the use case for barcode recognition? Sorry I've never had to use faxes much myself so I'm curious.

reply


This is pretty neat. From the API docs it looks like they've really reduced it down to, "Here's a PDF, send this to number XYZ".

Here's a fun side project for somebody: Make a network tunnel that uses faxes as a way to send packets back and forth. You can encode the packets as a QR code, ship it over via fax, and then reply back with another fax. Be cool to see that in action with a human doing the receipt / transport vs. a fully automated one (two computers using Twilio API).

reply


Oh thank goodness! I've been waiting for this. Been looking for a quality alternative to efax for my wife and now I can build one for about 1/10th of the ongoing cost.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: