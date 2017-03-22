I'm glad to see they have a contingency plan for not being fully electric.
Think SF-LA, there are probably 1000 flights / week between these two areas, and some of those could be handled by a plane like this.
Yes and no. The major problem for electric planes (apart from the fact that the energy density of the best batteries is piss poor compared to Jet-A) is the weight does not decrease throughout the flight. This means you need more robust landing gear as the MTOW and MLW are essentially the same. More robust landing gear = more empty weight = less payload capacity = less paying meatbags/cargo.
There is also the issue of time to recharge. Short flights such as SFO-LAX that you mentioned would not require much in terms of refueling time (on the order of 20 minutes or so maximum). It would take a lot of good engineering to charge a plane this quickly.
Overall, I think all companies tend to underestimate the cost and time associated with designing a new airplane. Bombardier was billions over budget and years behind schedule for their C series.
Same for Airbus with the A350.
Same for Boeing with the 787.
tl;dr - Making planes is hard.
