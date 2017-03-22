Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Startup Announces Plan for 150-Seat Battery-Powered Plane (electrek.co)
18 points by Misha_B 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





" If batteries don’t get dramatically better in the next decade, we design our plane as a hybrid with electric motors, like a Volt. It still has great cost savings as compared to today’s planes, and it doesn’t require massive battery advances. If batteries do get a lot better in the next decade, our plane is fully-electric and has fantastic cost savings. See chart #2 below; a near-future jump to a chemistry like Li-Metal doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility." - https://weflywright.com/blog/

I'm glad to see they have a contingency plan for not being fully electric.

reply


On the face of it, it's a very scary proposal. The energy density of hydrocarbon fuels is high, and they are well understood. A comparable battery, on the other hand - it sounds like a fire hazard the size of a planeload of Samsung phones.

reply


This is so clearly a great opportunity for electric tech - Airplanes can be used on fixed trips of known distance, and shooting for the 150 passenger size seems ideal for the limitations that electric would entail.

Think SF-LA, there are probably 1000 flights / week between these two areas, and some of those could be handled by a plane like this.

reply


> Airplanes can be used on fixed trips of known distance, and shooting for the 150 passenger size seems ideal for the limitations that electric would entail

Yes and no. The major problem for electric planes (apart from the fact that the energy density of the best batteries is piss poor compared to Jet-A) is the weight does not decrease throughout the flight. This means you need more robust landing gear as the MTOW and MLW are essentially the same. More robust landing gear = more empty weight = less payload capacity = less paying meatbags/cargo.

There is also the issue of time to recharge. Short flights such as SFO-LAX that you mentioned would not require much in terms of refueling time (on the order of 20 minutes or so maximum). It would take a lot of good engineering to charge a plane this quickly.

Overall, I think all companies tend to underestimate the cost and time associated with designing a new airplane. Bombardier was billions over budget and years behind schedule for their C series.

Same for Airbus with the A350.

Same for Boeing with the 787.

tl;dr - Making planes is hard.

reply


Almost sounds like rocket science

reply


Nope. Power density is simply not there.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: