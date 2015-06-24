Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Verizon announces plans to install a download-tracking app on its Android phones (eff.org)
58 points by ziszis 1 hour ago





Not trying to be an Apple fanboy here, but at least apple can generate revenue without resorting to something this low.

Guess they gotta make sure Mr. McAdam can earn his $18,000,000 check.

Verizon is the only cell company that has coverage in my home town in central Massachusetts. Thus I have used them all my life.

I recently had my first "positive" customer service with experience with Verizon switching to their unlimited plan. My bill dropped significantly. ($120 base -> $80 but really $200 -> $80 because I always go over on data)

I just noticed that I have a "phone upgrade" waiting as well. I am an Android dev and typically just buy unlocked phones when I need them and switch SIM cards. This sort of shit is why. Even as it is, Verizon branded phones are filled with crapware you can't delete. It sucks knowing that thru my monthly bill that I am subsidizing a "phone upgrade" program that I am never going to take advantage of due to the way Verizon molests Android before giving you the phone.

Surely they are going to be loading it using Carrier Configuration tied to the sim card... As soon as you put a verizon sim card into your unlocked non verizon phone it installed a bunch of helper apps.

https://source.android.com/devices/tech/config/carrier.html

Well at least they're up front about it instead of hiding it behind a terms of service or whatever. Doesn't make it right though.

Verizon's plan when buying AOL [0] wasn't to become a media company, but to become a leader in ad tech. The way to lead in ad tech is to control data. Technology alone is not a moat.

Verizon has made several attempts at unlocking the carrier data including the short-lived header injection [1]. Phone data is the holy grail of data (location, voice conversations, web browsing, apps, address, and potentially purchase history in the future) etc. Lets see if they have a winner this time

[0] http://fortune.com/2015/06/24/verizon-gains-aol/

[1] https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/11/verizon-x-uidh

for now, i am nice and cozy in my iOS walled garden. The advantages of doing business with hardware companies is that it's much more clear that i'm paying them scads of money for a handset, instead of any other financial transaction.

Aren't their protections in place for advertising and children? Parents buy phones for their children, so will parents be able to turn this off for them? Verizon has NO business tracking children.

I assume there will be ways to turn off child tracking.

Is this really that different from Verizon phones having Google services enabled by default (if that's even true -- I don't use Verizon). Why is Verizon spying on you any worse, or better than Google or Facebook?

No one should spy on you. Period.

The reason why I'm okay with Google, but not Verizon spying on me is because I pay Verizon but I don't pay Google. Verizon shouldn't have to sell my data for more money because they already charge money for their service. If their service is too expensive then Verizon can charge more money. However Google gives me services for free so I expect they'll sell my data to other companies.

By using Google's free services you agree to giving them data - that's not how customers want to use an ISP.

Google is a company that relies on trust. If I can't trust them with my data their business will seriously suffer. Verizon in no way cares about users trusting them, it's not in their business model.

It needs to be a choice what companies I trust with my data

It's very unlikely that Verizon's business will suffer, given their membership in the internet oligopoly [1]. Also, in regards to our other point -- what's stopping Verizon from just changing their business model? The fact Google offers free services is irrelevant.

Verizon could do this and "offer" faster internet, claiming this tracking is what enables everyone to have faster internet for "free." There's a cost to everything -- including giving away your information. If there was no cost, then Google and company wouldn't want it. The fact that they're able to make money from it implies there's value, and if you're giving away value, it must be costing you. It's just not dollars.

I still think you shouldn't let anyone spy on you, free or not.

[1] http://www.verizon.com/about/news/dispelling-the-myth-of-a-t...

This is false. A lack of trust will not hurt google one bit since there is no meaningful competition for their search engine and the vast majority of their revenue comes from search ads.

Spyware on my google phone! Why I never!

When people say it's no big deal that Android is hard fot the user to compile, control, and modify, remember this.

Ironically, this is mainly happening because Android is so "open" (to carriers and OEMs). Android's openness was never intended to be for users (if we're talking licenses and such, not feature-wise, which is just a design decision Google makes, like whether or not to have more advanced camera menus, and so on).

It's hard to say whether Google would sell everyone's Android's data anyway, if it had 100% control over Android, but I imagine it wouldn't let carriers or OEMs add whatever tracking apps they wanted on the devices.

Googlers of hacker news: stop allowing this.

Google lobbied against the FTC rule change that blocked this under Obama, so I think it's far past time we believe them to be acting benevolently on our behalf. It's sad how things have evolved and how many smart, talented people have been swept up in this. But we have to organize and act outside the context of corporate appeals if we want to resist this kind of stuff.

Good luck with that.

Can you hear me now? - Yes.

They probably won't now ;)

