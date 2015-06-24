Guess they gotta make sure Mr. McAdam can earn his $18,000,000 check.
I recently had my first "positive" customer service with experience with Verizon switching to their unlimited plan. My bill dropped significantly. ($120 base -> $80 but really $200 -> $80 because I always go over on data)
I just noticed that I have a "phone upgrade" waiting as well. I am an Android dev and typically just buy unlocked phones when I need them and switch SIM cards. This sort of shit is why. Even as it is, Verizon branded phones are filled with crapware you can't delete. It sucks knowing that thru my monthly bill that I am subsidizing a "phone upgrade" program that I am never going to take advantage of due to the way Verizon molests Android before giving you the phone.
https://source.android.com/devices/tech/config/carrier.html
Verizon has made several attempts at unlocking the carrier data including the short-lived header injection [1]. Phone data is the holy grail of data (location, voice conversations, web browsing, apps, address, and potentially purchase history in the future) etc. Lets see if they have a winner this time
[0] http://fortune.com/2015/06/24/verizon-gains-aol/
[1] https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/11/verizon-x-uidh
No one should spy on you. Period.
Google is a company that relies on trust. If I can't trust them with my data their business will seriously suffer. Verizon in no way cares about users trusting them, it's not in their business model.
It needs to be a choice what companies I trust with my data
Verizon could do this and "offer" faster internet, claiming this tracking is what enables everyone
to have faster internet for "free." There's a cost to everything -- including giving away your
information. If there was no cost, then Google and company wouldn't want it. The fact that they're
able to make money from it implies there's value, and if you're giving away value, it must be
costing you. It's just not dollars.
I still think you shouldn't let anyone spy on you, free or not.
[1] http://www.verizon.com/about/news/dispelling-the-myth-of-a-t...
It's hard to say whether Google would sell everyone's Android's data anyway, if it had 100% control over Android, but I imagine it wouldn't let carriers or OEMs add whatever tracking apps they wanted on the devices.
