Howdy HackerNews! Dustin Kirkland here, Product Manager for Ubuntu as an OS platform (long time listener, first time caller). I'm interested in HackerNews feedback and feature requests for the Ubuntu 17.10 development cycle, which opens up at the end of April, and culminates in the 17.10 release in October 2017. This is the first time we've ever posed this question to the garrulous HN crowd, so I'm excited about it, and I'm sure this will be interesting! Please include in your replies the following bullets: - FLAVOR: [Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Core] - HEADLINE: 1-line description of the request - DESCRIPTION: A lengthier description of the feature. Bonus points for constructive criticism ;-) - ROLE/AFFILIATION: (Optional, your job role and affiliation) We're super interested in your feedback! Everything is fair game -- Kernel, Security, Desktop apps, Unity/Mir/Wayland/Gnome, Snap packages, Kubernetes, Docker, OpenStack, Juju, MAAS, Landscape, and many more I'm sure I've forgotten... 17.10 will be our 3rd and final "developer" release, before we open the 18.04 LTS (long term support, enterprise release) after October 2017 (and release in April 2018), so this is our last chance to pull in any big, substantive changes. Thanks, HN! :-Dustin https://twitter.com/dustinkirkland