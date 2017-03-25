I mean, I drive an hour and a half to a dentist that will knock me out during the procedure and I'm agoraphobic; I'm more afraid of the drive there than the actual procedure. No way I'm going to have anything even more serious done to me while I'm fully aware of what is happening.
reply
I mean, I drive an hour and a half to a dentist that will knock me out during the procedure and I'm agoraphobic; I'm more afraid of the drive there than the actual procedure. No way I'm going to have anything even more serious done to me while I'm fully aware of what is happening.
reply