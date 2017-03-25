Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Going Under the Knife, with Eyes and Ears Wide Open (nytimes.com)
9 points by DiabloD3 3 hours ago | 3 comments





Being awake while operated upon is the worst horror scenario I can imagine.

I mean, I drive an hour and a half to a dentist that will knock me out during the procedure and I'm agoraphobic; I'm more afraid of the drive there than the actual procedure. No way I'm going to have anything even more serious done to me while I'm fully aware of what is happening.

I had this exact scenario a year ago. No big deal. I was having surgery to repair a nerve after a bad finger injury. The nerve block in the arm pit was the worst part of the whole process. At one point the anesthesiologist got tired of talking to me and he went to the prep room to get my phone so I could web surf because I was bored. I even stuck the phone over the curtain and took a picture, which the surgeon wasn't thrilled about.

Eh, surgeons are prima donnas, it's your body and your procedure. Those nerve blocks are misery though, especially when you get those jolts of referred pain when the bolus adds pressure before it anesthetizes.

