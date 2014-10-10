Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MBAs as CEOs (mintzberg.org)
I think it's more useful to think of MBAs as ordination into something like the Jesuits of American Corporatism.

Late Capitalism in the US has evolved in such an obviously unequal and environmentally dangerous way that the only recourse we have is to a kind of "mystical" rhetoric. In this kind of system, being some kind of guru is just as important, if not more, than one's actual business acumen. Hence all the TED talks, CEO aphorisms, and hollow simulations of benevolence.

In this context, an MBA takes the form of acceptance into this quasi-religious order. It's either a readymade set of sacraments and oaths one can apply to any business to achieve magical effects. Or it's a kind of born-again incorporation, where people who have achieved something outside this system can be integrated back inside (why you see already successful business people going back to pursue these credentials).

That's spot on and incredibly unsettling.

I come from a conservative religious background and I'm genuinely creeped out by the mythologies that surround companies. I think there are a ton of parallels between today's business leaders and megachurch pastors. There's similarities in the way they build brands, the way followers reverently speak of them, assume they do no wrong, are willing to defend them, and the cognitive dissonance used to justify what they are doing.

I assume they must be following a shared playbook, but I don't know who borrowed from what.

Look into Amway - that's where a lot of this ideology was first cultivated. They literally took American Christianity, substituted an ambiguous notion of "business" with God, and pyramid schemed their way to immense wealth and political power. They also pioneered selling business sermons (in the form of cassette tape sets) long before this whole social media deluge of similar nonsense.

I was always told that the MBA is about the network. Someone in your cohort has a friend who gets you your next job. And there is also some diversity in the class since everyone worked for a few years prior to taking an MBA.

The network effect is very important. It allows you to grow and to attract smart ambitious people to your own adventure.

Oddly enough, I know many people who privately admit this is the main reason they go to church: networking.

This probably isn't the best link but what you said reminded me of an article I read a number of years back. http://www.cnn.com/2011/TECH/gaming.gadgets/05/19/apple.reli...

I know its popular to hate on Peter Thiel here but I think he's been right about this cohort for a long time, and that its not really surprising. Emphasis mine:

> I think one challenge a lot of the business schools have is they end up attracting students who are very extroverted and have very low conviction, and they put them in this hot house environment for a few years — at the end of which, a large number of people go into whatever was the last trendy thing to do. They’ve done studies at Harvard Business School where they’ve found that the largest cohort always went into the wrong field. So in 1989, they all went to work for Michael Milken, a year or two before he went to jail. They were never interested in Silicon Valley except for 1999, 2000. The last decade their interest was housing and private equity.

> So there is something about the way in which business school is decoupled from anything really substantive that I’d want to rethink.

From this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/on-leadership/wp/2014/10... (but I heard him express this in a talk on Youtube that I can't find, and not in that article.)

There seems to be something that's almost by definition generic about MBA types that's built in to the network of people (paraphrasing Thiel and others, who decides to go to business school, unless they simply have no other ideas and its the "thing to do"?) or the education itself. They are probably still excellent for lots of businesses, but they may be the businesses that Warren buffet calls "a business that's doing so well an idiot could run it." They may not be businesses that need to pivot in any meaningful way.

It IS popular to hate on Thiel but it is also very hard to dispute most of the stuff that he says. Granted, everyone is wrong about something, but in this case, I think he nails it pretty darn well!

"very extroverted and have very low conviction"

I see that a lot in middle management in my company. There is this whole layer of people who are really good at going along with trends but can't make up their mind when hard decisions have to be made. As soon as someone else makes that decision they jump on the bandwagon again and take credit. It seems a really good way to climb the corporate ladder.

I wouldn't necessarily explain this by properties of the individual middle manager. Middle management frequently had very little decision making power and it's their job to represent "the company's" decisions to their reports. In many organizations they are also heavily discouraged from taking any risks and frequently function as scape goats for bad decisions higher ups made. So even if someone in middle management seems bad at making decisions it might not be because they don't have a strong opinion but because they aren't sure if it clashes with what their boss wants and are unsure how far they can push it. They also might be turn to maybe do what they think is the wrong thing because they know it will be accepted by the organization. They also might seem to be slow or hesitant making decisions when it's in fact someone above them they are waiting for. Middle management is easily blamed, but they are also the ones who get to feel most when an organization is dysfunctional because they sit between the people who make the real decisions and between the people who are doing the ground work.

I strongly agree with Thiel on lots of things about business and innovation. I just don't think I agree with him on politics or social issues to the extent that I can figure out what he actually thinks on these issues. The latter can be challenging since he seems to keep those cards face down.

> The latter can be challenging since he seems to keep those cards face down

Agreed. I think a variety of his actions are driven by pragmatic expediency as well. Trump was essentially a five million dollar contrarian put option, from that perspective.

I'm aware that HN is a pro-engineering, anti-MBA group of folks, but hopefully my perspective helps add a bit of color from the other side.

I got a BS and MS in Computer Science and ended up working as a software engineer for a number of years. After a while, I was left wanting more, so I enrolled in an MBA program. IMO, 50-60% of classes in business school are fluff leadership rah-rah self-development bullshit. But the other 40% is valuable.

Why? Because Sundar Pichai isn't losing sleep at night over which tech stack the Gmail team is using. Satya Nadella doesn't give a fuck about a 5% latency reduction on the Bing landing page. The higher you climb in the ladder, the more you focus on non-technical topics like scaling, budgeting, revenue growth, recruiting, etc etc etc.

In the bubble of Silicon Valley, it's easy to generalize every incompetent MBA you meet into a group that you classify as being useless in an organization. Just remember: a handful of tech CEOs have MBAs. HBS will always produce leaders, regardless of whether or not they succeed once they're in the CEO role. McKinsey churns out more CEOs than any other company in human history. The business skill set may seem trivial, but playing the political game usually gets your further than raw skill alone.

Of the "valuable" set of classes, what % would you have only been able to attend/learn from in an MBA program? I was accepted to several top MBA programs and decided not to go for a variety of reasons, including that virtually all of the classwork was things I had already learned or could easily learn via online coursework or community college without spending a quarter of a million dollars.

There's nothing stopping you from learning everything on your own. BUT you miss out on the MBA network. When you're forced to spend 2 years with a cohort of 75-100 people, you develop a close-knit bond when you spend most of your time eating, drinking, studying (and sometimes sleeping) with these people. If I want a job at a company that one of my MBA classmates works at, an interview is literally one phone call away.

reply


You go for the network either regional or national. You can read the 30m MBA for the other stuff.

Could you summarise some of the 40% that was useful? Might be interesting to hear.

While MBAs might learn stuff like budgeting, recruiting, etc. Are they going to better at doing this than an accountant or a professional recruiter? Is this the additional value they add when the join a company?

Startups is the new thing for MBAs, our research report showed that now close to 10% of MBA classes go to work for startups and its beginning to eclipse investment banking (might be a good time to be a banker :) ).

If you want to see the full report on these trends for MBAs going to startups, including their average compensation, here it is:

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/570b962c65552f112714db835/file...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has an MBA. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has an MBA. AWS CEO Andrew Jassy has an MBA, etc.

It is easy to undervalue marketing, sales, financial and other non-technical skills. There are definitely terrible MBAs, but also amazing ones.

John Sculley is a marketer not an engineer, but is probably one of the least bad ones.

But they have that in addition to an engineering degree.

No True Scotsman? [0] What is Andy Jassy's engineering degree? What is Sheryl Sandberg's engineering degree?

The reality is that people aren't one-dimensional. If you have overly simple rules: no MBAs, must have University degree, must have Ivy league, Uber people are unethical etc, you make worse decisions.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_true_Scotsman

Jeff Bezos is also an MBA, though I do concur with they guy who said all those people have MBAs in addition to engineering training.

You don't look at what successful people have an MBA, you see which MBAs are successful. There are many factors to success, you could just as easily conclude that people managed to succeed, despite wasting time on an MBA...

Company I worked for had an explicit policy to never hire MBAs. We had people from all walks of life but no MBAs. The reason is owners have worked in a large company under clueless MBAs who were neither good managers nor good engineers, and just repeated the latest corporate-speak buzzwords over and over, while drawing sizable salaries.

reply


This seems like throwing the baby out with the bathwater. "I worked with some bad MBAs, so anyone who holds that degree much be bad."

> This seems like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Maybe. It did end up working out very well for them. Whether it was because they never hired MBAs or other reasons, they'll always credit that policy as being a part of their success.

If MBAs often come with a particular ideology and attitude that you want to avoid, then it makes sense to not bother trying to find the good ones. A successful miner wants to focus on the rich ore.

Doesn't need to be that "anyone who holds that degree mu[st] be bad" - just that there's so much chaff a lot more time is wasted distinguishing the good ones.

Consider that qualifications are themselves means of efficient filtering / signalling competence. What it's saying is, the qualifications doesn't add distinction to a candidate without.

> o Joseph Lampel and I studied the post-1990 records of all 19. How did they do? In a word, badly. A majority, 10, seemed clearly to have failed, meaning that their company went bankrupt, they were forced out of the CEO chair, a major merger backfired, and so on. The performance of another 4 we found to be questionable.

So 70% failed, 30% succeeded. Wasn't the average that 90% of businesses (perhaps more specifically startups) fail within the first 3 years? So if anything, wouldn't this show that Harvard MBA grads do better than the average CEO?

reply


reply


I had the same concern about not having a clear comparison to non-MBA results, but the second study mentioned did have a clear comparison.

Yep. motherfuckers act like they forgot about Bayes.

Is there a causation factor here? Meaning: are MBA CEOs hired by companies who are in "trouble", or Boards who want to "achieve growth via acquisitions" instead of more organic ways? In other words, does this reflect companies who are more likely to hire MBA-types as their CEOs rather than the individuals themselves?

reply


When you lack vision, you ask yourself, "How do I do great business?", which is a question that never leads to the actual answer. It does, however, lead you to hire people who are trained in the art of doing "great business": MBAs.

Are bankruptcies the right metric to measure a CEO? For example, startup founders as a cohort probably lead a lot more companies to bankruptcy (or disbandment) than laundromat owners. Yet probably the average startup owner is producing companies of higher value than laundromat owners (adjust for the right startup cohort to prove this point, like YC startups).

Wouldn't you want to run a fair horserace like: - Randomly select MBA CEOs and non-MBA CEOs in a vintage year like 2000. - See the average earnings growth during their tenure, or stock price appreciation, or employee satisfaction, etc.

He does cite two academic articles, but the first looks only at CEOs that have been featured on the cover of magazines, and in neither studies are the output variables the ultimate metrics that matter. (E.g. earnings management is fine if there are enough other positive qualities to redeem the CEO -- like getting long run growth for example).

The first study shows that MBA CEOs do poorly but there is no control. i.e. it may just be the case that capitalism is competitive and that most companies do poorly.

The second study which compares MBA v Non-MBA on the covers of magazines is the more interesting study.

Firstly, 25% of the 444 CEOs had MBAs. I will assume that is statistically significant.

There are three questions that I would ask:

1. The difference was statistically significant, but what was the effect size? If you've squeezed out a 0.01% significance at 95% confidence, then that isn't impressive.

2. Was the effect driven by one or two CEOs? If Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Larry Page were in there, that alone may have accounted for the difference.

3. Is there another reason that magazine covers would lend themselves to a difference?

Below is the article in a nutshell. Conclusion is not vry satisfying.

"So why do they persist in promoting this education for management, which, according to mounting evidence, produces so much mismanagement?

The answer is unfortunately obvious: with so many of their graduates getting to the “top”, why change? But there is another answer that is also becoming obvious: because at this top, too many of their graduates are corrupting the economy.7"

reply


I got an MBA. Going into the program, I was super excited about it. Coming out, I was pretty frustrated. I felt like it gave me a lot to think about without teaching me how to do any of it. I was not an master of administering a business.

