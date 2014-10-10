Late Capitalism in the US has evolved in such an obviously unequal and environmentally dangerous way that the only recourse we have is to a kind of "mystical" rhetoric. In this kind of system, being some kind of guru is just as important, if not more, than one's actual business acumen. Hence all the TED talks, CEO aphorisms, and hollow simulations of benevolence.
In this context, an MBA takes the form of acceptance into this quasi-religious order. It's either a readymade set of sacraments and oaths one can apply to any business to achieve magical effects. Or it's a kind of born-again incorporation, where people who have achieved something outside this system can be integrated back inside (why you see already successful business people going back to pursue these credentials).
I come from a conservative religious background and I'm genuinely creeped out by the mythologies that surround companies. I think there are a ton of parallels between today's business leaders and megachurch pastors. There's similarities in the way they build brands, the way followers reverently speak of them, assume they do no wrong, are willing to defend them, and the cognitive dissonance used to justify what they are doing.
I assume they must be following a shared playbook, but I don't know who borrowed from what.
The network effect is very important. It allows you to grow and to attract smart ambitious people to your own adventure.
> I think one challenge a lot of the business schools have is they end up attracting students who are very extroverted and have very low conviction, and they put them in this hot house environment for a few years — at the end of which, a large number of people go into whatever was the last trendy thing to do. They’ve done studies at Harvard Business School where they’ve found that the largest cohort always went into the wrong field. So in 1989, they all went to work for Michael Milken, a year or two before he went to jail. They were never interested in Silicon Valley except for 1999, 2000. The last decade their interest was housing and private equity.
> So there is something about the way in which business school is decoupled from anything really substantive that I’d want to rethink.
There seems to be something that's almost by definition generic about MBA types that's built in to the network of people (paraphrasing Thiel and others, who decides to go to business school, unless they simply have no other ideas and its the "thing to do"?) or the education itself. They are probably still excellent for lots of businesses, but they may be the businesses that Warren buffet calls "a business that's doing so well an idiot could run it." They may not be businesses that need to pivot in any meaningful way.
I see that a lot in middle management in my company. There is this whole layer of people who are really good at going along with trends but can't make up their mind when hard decisions have to be made. As soon as someone else makes that decision they jump on the bandwagon again and take credit. It seems a really good way to climb the corporate ladder.
Agreed. I think a variety of his actions are driven by pragmatic expediency as well. Trump was essentially a five million dollar contrarian put option, from that perspective.
I got a BS and MS in Computer Science and ended up working as a software engineer for a number of years. After a while, I was left wanting more, so I enrolled in an MBA program. IMO, 50-60% of classes in business school are fluff leadership rah-rah self-development bullshit. But the other 40% is valuable.
Why? Because Sundar Pichai isn't losing sleep at night over which tech stack the Gmail team is using. Satya Nadella doesn't give a fuck about a 5% latency reduction on the Bing landing page. The higher you climb in the ladder, the more you focus on non-technical topics like scaling, budgeting, revenue growth, recruiting, etc etc etc.
In the bubble of Silicon Valley, it's easy to generalize every incompetent MBA you meet into a group that you classify as being useless in an organization. Just remember: a handful of tech CEOs have MBAs. HBS will always produce leaders, regardless of whether or not they succeed once they're in the CEO role. McKinsey churns out more CEOs than any other company in human history. The business skill set may seem trivial, but playing the political game usually gets your further than raw skill alone.
It is easy to undervalue marketing, sales, financial and other non-technical skills. There are definitely terrible MBAs, but also amazing ones.
The reality is that people aren't one-dimensional. If you have overly simple rules: no MBAs, must have University degree, must have Ivy league, Uber people are unethical etc, you make worse decisions.
Maybe. It did end up working out very well for them. Whether it was because they never hired MBAs or other reasons, they'll always credit that policy as being a part of their success.
Consider that qualifications are themselves means of efficient filtering / signalling competence. What it's saying is, the qualifications doesn't add distinction to a candidate without.
So 70% failed, 30% succeeded. Wasn't the average that 90% of businesses (perhaps more specifically startups) fail within the first 3 years? So if anything, wouldn't this show that Harvard MBA grads do better than the average CEO?
Wouldn't you want to run a fair horserace like:
- Randomly select MBA CEOs and non-MBA CEOs in a vintage year like 2000.
- See the average earnings growth during their tenure, or stock price appreciation, or employee satisfaction, etc.
He does cite two academic articles, but the first looks only at CEOs that have been featured on the cover of magazines, and in neither studies are the output variables the ultimate metrics that matter. (E.g. earnings management is fine if there are enough other positive qualities to redeem the CEO -- like getting long run growth for example).
The second study which compares MBA v Non-MBA on the covers of magazines is the more interesting study.
Firstly, 25% of the 444 CEOs had MBAs. I will assume that is statistically significant.
There are three questions that I would ask:
1. The difference was statistically significant, but what was the effect size? If you've squeezed out a 0.01% significance at 95% confidence, then that isn't impressive.
2. Was the effect driven by one or two CEOs? If Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Larry Page were in there, that alone may have accounted for the difference.
3. Is there another reason that magazine covers would lend themselves to a difference?
"So why do they persist in promoting this education for management, which, according to mounting evidence, produces so much mismanagement?
The answer is unfortunately obvious: with so many of their graduates getting to the “top”, why change? But there is another answer that is also becoming obvious: because at this top, too many of their graduates are corrupting the economy.7"
