Do people really use these? Does Samsung really make money from them? Naively it seems like they must if they exist, but I wonder if it's just a continuing bet Samsung is making that has never paid off.
EDIT: To be clear, if experts consider the apps to be worse but consumers still use them, this would explain why Samsung builds them. My question is whether they are actually used and, if not, why Samsung does this.
reply
Messenger
Cloud
Pay
Calendar
Calculator
Video
Flow
Secure folder
Health
Internet
Contacts
Camera
All are apps I think are better than thier Google alternative
According to a redditor. Also check out /r/samsung
With that being said, I do know people who prefer Samsung to stock android.
Drivers are another matter. But vendor replacement apps seem almost universally worse than the stock versions.
Being in the mobile health space, I instantly went into my pitching mode and started selling them on the virtues of mobile health and why it would help provide some platform stickiness (if I have a chronic disease and have lots of health data there, I wouldn't want to switch platform and lose my valuable data). This was before Apple Health was launched or was ever mentioned.
Quickly it became clear to me, Samsung was ahead of me and they fully understood the value of health data. And it was very clear how strategic they were about the future of mobile and ways the would be able to keep people on their platform.
It's obvious Samsung understands the value of software. Especially as more Chinese or Taiwanese companies are making competing hardware, it's become very difficult to differentiate or be able to differentiate in the long-run.
It's natural Samsung would want to find ways of differentiating against their competitors. However, they have not been successful yet. I think part of the problem is corporate structure/culture. Will Samsung be able to build an entire consumer software division that is free to operate fast, test things and break things? Or will the team be slowed down having to coordinating with Seoul?
Either way, Samsung will alway be one step behind Google, not having full visibility in Googles updates. And there is a chance that Google may want to put a distance between itself and the other handset makers just to reap more profits from their hardware division.
If I was samsung, I would try to focus on killer apps within the asian market. For example, Yandex (of Russia) until recently (and maybe still) had far better map over google maps in their region. Even for places like Turkey, Yandex had a better map. Can Samsung become the brand for providing far better mapping technology in the region? Can they build much better search technology for asian languages?
Is it really viable? What do Samsung offer that Google doesn't already do. Is it possible to compete right now, in a head to head fight?
Do the users care enough to chose Samsung? Those that care at all, are they not inclined to pick Google as the lesser evil of two megacorp? I have no idea if it's the case. I'm worried about Googles panopticon and market dominance, but Samsung's headquarters might be in a volcano, filled with CEOs, swivel chairs and white cats, for all I know. Or they might be run by angels that only wants to give us nice stuff... No idea.
Moreover, I rode in Samsung cars, used Samsung refrigerators, and I even saw advertisements for Samsung Life Insurance when I was visiting Seoul. They do everything.
The different companies in Samsung group are more loosely coupled that you might think. Samsung Electronics works with Display (which is a recent spin-off), Electro-mechanics, SDI, SDS, maybe Medison these days, but that's about it. And they don't really treat sister companies any better than other suppliers.
I'd say the Western equivalent would be a holding company.
That being said, I had no idea Samsung had all this going on before I read this article. So take my opinion with a grain of salt.
This is about one of the largest mobile phone users country. And apparently same holds for China
A lot of it is just bonafide bloat -- there's even a Samsung Printing Service on my phone, and some of it is just completely unwanted UI modifications like "TouchWiz". Samsung even acts as an intermediate layer of bureaucracy that further delays receiving OS updates (i.e. first the update has to come from Google, then Samsung takes Google's update and has to take time to make their customizations to it adding in their Printing Service and their completely redundant Samsung Messages app, then the carriers take Samsung's update and apply their own modifications like restricting tethering and adding Verizon Messages, NFL, and VZ Maps Navigation, all with restricted uninstallations). My perfectly-capable Galaxy S6 will likely never see the day when it can run Android N.
I have since switched to the Google Nexus 6P, which has a vanilla Google version of Android, and I am much happier with a cleaner, much more streamlined personal device.
On the other hand, given that Android is open source, I'm curious why Samsung can't just put something like Cyanogenmod on the S8 (or their own forked "custom ROM") and call it a day?
So they have that going for them.
In order for an OEM to use Google Apps and Services the OEM must agree to the terms in the MADA and pass the Android Compatibility Test Suite.
Do people really use these? Does Samsung really make money from them? Naively it seems like they must if they exist, but I wonder if it's just a continuing bet Samsung is making that has never paid off.
EDIT: To be clear, if experts consider the apps to be worse but consumers still use them, this would explain why Samsung builds them. My question is whether they are actually used and, if not, why Samsung does this.
reply