Samsung’s biggest challenge now is Google software, not Apple hardware (theverge.com)
Can anyone speak to success or usefulness of any of this Samsung software? In my experience, these are usually terrible and are in any case always worse than the Google equivalent. The first hour I own a Samsung phone is spent stripping these back as much as allowed.

Do people really use these? Does Samsung really make money from them? Naively it seems like they must if they exist, but I wonder if it's just a continuing bet Samsung is making that has never paid off.

EDIT: To be clear, if experts consider the apps to be worse but consumers still use them, this would explain why Samsung builds them. My question is whether they are actually used and, if not, why Samsung does this.

I have a Note device. I use S Planner that is a better than Google Calendar. Messages for SMS. S Health in stead of google fit (doesn'waste battery). S note works better with pen. Samsung apps all support spen, you can drag and drop content between them.

There are a lot of redditors that love samsung's apps. https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/62dmw4/samsungs_bi...

Messenger

Cloud

Pay

Calendar

Calculator

Video

Flow

Secure folder

Health

Internet

Contacts

Camera

All are apps I think are better than thier Google alternative

According to a redditor. Also check out /r/samsung

If you install linageOS, the picture quality of the camera apparently falls dramatically, so the software does something better than stock.

With that being said, I do know people who prefer Samsung to stock android.

> If you install linageOS, the picture quality of the camera apparently falls dramatically, so the software does something better than stock.

Drivers are another matter. But vendor replacement apps seem almost universally worse than the stock versions.

I met the Samsung team by accident several years ago at TC Disrupt. We were having lunch at the same table.

Being in the mobile health space, I instantly went into my pitching mode and started selling them on the virtues of mobile health and why it would help provide some platform stickiness (if I have a chronic disease and have lots of health data there, I wouldn't want to switch platform and lose my valuable data). This was before Apple Health was launched or was ever mentioned.

Quickly it became clear to me, Samsung was ahead of me and they fully understood the value of health data. And it was very clear how strategic they were about the future of mobile and ways the would be able to keep people on their platform.

It's obvious Samsung understands the value of software. Especially as more Chinese or Taiwanese companies are making competing hardware, it's become very difficult to differentiate or be able to differentiate in the long-run.

It's natural Samsung would want to find ways of differentiating against their competitors. However, they have not been successful yet. I think part of the problem is corporate structure/culture. Will Samsung be able to build an entire consumer software division that is free to operate fast, test things and break things? Or will the team be slowed down having to coordinating with Seoul?

Either way, Samsung will alway be one step behind Google, not having full visibility in Googles updates. And there is a chance that Google may want to put a distance between itself and the other handset makers just to reap more profits from their hardware division.

If I was samsung, I would try to focus on killer apps within the asian market. For example, Yandex (of Russia) until recently (and maybe still) had far better map over google maps in their region. Even for places like Turkey, Yandex had a better map. Can Samsung become the brand for providing far better mapping technology in the region? Can they build much better search technology for asian languages?

Now that google are making their own phones in earnest I think they will start trying to hobble Android on Samsung phones.

I kind of almost get why Samsung is doing this, as they have identified that they will be looking at decreased margins as a hardware-only player but...

Is it really viable? What do Samsung offer that Google doesn't already do. Is it possible to compete right now, in a head to head fight?

Do the users care enough to chose Samsung? Those that care at all, are they not inclined to pick Google as the lesser evil of two megacorp? I have no idea if it's the case. I'm worried about Googles panopticon and market dominance, but Samsung's headquarters might be in a volcano, filled with CEOs, swivel chairs and white cats, for all I know. Or they might be run by angels that only wants to give us nice stuff... No idea.

Samsung is basically the Korean government.

Moreover, I rode in Samsung cars, used Samsung refrigerators, and I even saw advertisements for Samsung Life Insurance when I was visiting Seoul. They do everything.

Samsung motors is Renault-Nissan really (the group has a stake but no oversight).

The different companies in Samsung group are more loosely coupled that you might think. Samsung Electronics works with Display (which is a recent spin-off), Electro-mechanics, SDI, SDS, maybe Medison these days, but that's about it. And they don't really treat sister companies any better than other suppliers.

Japan is the same, and so is China. Those countries like conglomerates for coporate structures.

I'd say the Western equivalent would be a holding company.

I am glad Samsung is trying instead of just saying "we can't do better than google anyways." Maybe most of this might fail and maybe some even wont teach/contribute in any constructive way. But even with small percent of success they add a healthy competition and an alternative.

That being said, I had no idea Samsung had all this going on before I read this article. So take my opinion with a grain of salt.

I'll agree that shifting consumer preferences related to software is a major threat to Samsung. I have for several years taken the position that there are only two smartphone options - the latest iPhone or the latest Google Nexus/Pixel.

Probably this is not true everywhere. If you happen to notice is this in India, people here apparently buy Iphone or any budget level Android phone. People used to buy Nexus (very few) and now with Pixel, I havent seen single one sold out. Take it or not, people with money goes for IPhone and budget friendly goes to Xioami Mi or Samsung lower end.

This is about one of the largest mobile phone users country. And apparently same holds for China

That's a ridiculously narrow assumption. There are millions of smartphone users who cannot afford either of these flagships, and people like me who could but refuse to spend the money on what I consider unnecessary features.

Well, yeah. That's why they bought Joyent.

Pretty UI is not Samsung's problem.

On the contrary. TouchWiz is the antithesis of "pretty UI".

My biggest challenge with Samsung was the software customizations they put on their phones.

A lot of it is just bonafide bloat -- there's even a Samsung Printing Service on my phone, and some of it is just completely unwanted UI modifications like "TouchWiz". Samsung even acts as an intermediate layer of bureaucracy that further delays receiving OS updates (i.e. first the update has to come from Google, then Samsung takes Google's update and has to take time to make their customizations to it adding in their Printing Service and their completely redundant Samsung Messages app, then the carriers take Samsung's update and apply their own modifications like restricting tethering and adding Verizon Messages, NFL, and VZ Maps Navigation, all with restricted uninstallations). My perfectly-capable Galaxy S6 will likely never see the day when it can run Android N.

I have since switched to the Google Nexus 6P, which has a vanilla Google version of Android, and I am much happier with a cleaner, much more streamlined personal device.

On the other hand, given that Android is open source, I'm curious why Samsung can't just put something like Cyanogenmod on the S8 (or their own forked "custom ROM") and call it a day?

My wife's note 4 had split windows long before my 6p got that with nougat and even allows her to play youtube in an off screen floating window.

So they have that going for them.

Samsung's version of Android is forked. That's why only they can update their OS and not Google. In fact, every OEM uses a forked version of Android.

In order for an OEM to use Google Apps and Services the OEM must agree to the terms in the MADA and pass the Android Compatibility Test Suite.

They could, but you would then have something like a Kindle Fire, or the touchscreen thingy in a new car: something that runs the same code as Android, but doesn't run Google apps. As far as a consumer is concerned, this isn't Android at all.

I'm confused, you can download and install Google Apps for Cyanogenmod. Is it a licensing issue?

I think you mean Lineage OS as CyanogenMod is no longer. Google doesn't really care about Lineage OS because their install base is insignificant. There was a time when CyanogenMod started preinstalling Google Apps on their OS, but Google told them to stop doing it so now they just install it separately after installing the OS.

The closed-source Google Play Services and the Google APIs ecosystem is Google's single life-line to stay somewhat in control of Android. They have been moving more and more core android stuff into these closed source libraries and making sure the convenience offered to developers is too good to refuse. This all happened circa Android 4.x. They must have realized they were giving away the farm for free to OEMs and so almost all innovation is now implemented in the Google APIs SDK + Google Chrome. Good for google, sucks for AOSP OEMs and developers who just like to look at the source code of the libraries&system apps that they interface with. Android developers got lazy and started adding heavy gapi dependencies in almost every app, so much so that OEMs need to support this and the Google Play Store to stay relevant, at least at this moment. If Samsung, for example, started implementing a Google Play Services compatible shim, then there would be a pretty big power shift overnight. Heck, reimplementing other companies APIs is par for the course on Android (oracle's java cough cough)

