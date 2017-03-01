Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AT&T gets $6.5B contract to build US-wide public safety network (arstechnica.com)
So basically they're building a second internet / wireless communication network, which only the government has access to?

Well this way in case of unrest I guess they can temporarily shut down the internet and other communication networks completely and yet still be connected to each other.

Interesting that it's the US-wide one; there are local and regional safety systems, too, which are heavily bid up by folks including Motorola.

Here in Seattle ever few years we approve another quarter billion dollar emergency network project. If our local cost is a quarter billion, $6.5B for a country-wide network seems like a deal in this day and age.

(Article - http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/eastside/levy-passe...)

I wonder how AT&T lobbied over the other companies to win the contract.

I would assume they were the lowest bidder.

