Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Startup School by YC: What to Expect?
5 points by alexander-g 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Our company was accepted by YC's Startup School. What to expect from the program?





They already sent you a confirmation email? I thought April 3 was the when they were going to inform teams if they were accepted or not.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: