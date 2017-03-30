We already know how to do this. We know that thinner streets cause drivers to slow down. We know that bulges at intersections shorten the distance that pedestrians have to cross, limiting interactions with cars. Cities need to rebuild their streets to be safer.
The onus is on drivers to pay attention, slow down, and not kill people. It's a reasonable expectation that a human can behave in an unexpected manner. Drivers need to behave accordingly. Good urban design can guide them into doing this naturally.
Though to comment more seriously. I'm sick of everyone's knee-jerk reaction of "lower speed limits". As if that makes it OK for pedestrians and cars to interact.
The correct approach to safety is better design. Ideally provide cars and pedestrians completely isolated levels and/or venues of travel. A stopgap might be the installation of 'splash guards' and covered awning style sidewalks that provide an increased physical barrier, more as a mutual reminder that crossing the line is a bad idea. Once you've done that, it should also be possible to provide some kind of barrier at crosswalk portals.
I often hear something like, "I have the right of way!" as a common refrain. So I just assume they'll be self-satisfied getting killed and having their headstone read, "Here lies someone who was technically right."
The bike path I ride to work goes through the local university and is split into three parts: one for walking, and two cycling (one for each direction). They're clearly marked, and it gets enough traffic that most people make sure to use the correct lane.
Almost every day, though, I ride past at least one person walking in the cycling lanes, headphones on, eyes glued to their phone, not paying any attention whatsoever to where they're going. Worse still, I've seen cyclists on their phones, riding down the walk lane, or the wrong way in one of the cycle lanes.
That verbal reminder is great and exactly what everyone SHOULD be doing.
