Voices of America
(
newrepublic.com
)
6 points
by
tintinnabula
1 hour ago
1 comment
panglott
4 minutes ago
tl/dr: Thanks to Serial, podcasting has acquired a snobby cultural cachet among the NPR set, but it has surprising origins 10 years earlier among nerds. Still, it can't entirely replace public broadcasting.
What a weird take on podcasting.
