Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Koomey's law: computations per joule double every 1.57 years since the 1950s
(
wikipedia.org
)
15 points
by
shpx
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
amelius
9 minutes ago
Unfortunately, due to bloating, we perform more than double the number of computations.
reply
jostmey
11 minutes ago
Has this law still held over the past few years ever since Intel has been unable to transition to 10nm?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply