Koomey's law: computations per joule double every 1.57 years since the 1950s (wikipedia.org)
15 points by shpx 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Unfortunately, due to bloating, we perform more than double the number of computations.

Has this law still held over the past few years ever since Intel has been unable to transition to 10nm?

