Edit: Apparently single-threaded stockfish is deterministic. Maybe my experience with non-deterministic chess engines just has to do with the handicapping related to providing easier levels of play.
reply
If you always win with the same game, then instead of AI, we are rather talking about AS (Artificial Stupidity).
Edit: Apparently single-threaded stockfish is deterministic. Maybe my experience with non-deterministic chess engines just has to do with the handicapping related to providing easier levels of play.
reply