Simple chess AI – Step by step (medium.com)
Interesting that it's deterministic. I can get it to play the same game again and again. Why is this not the case with more advanced chess engines?

Edit: Apparently single-threaded stockfish is deterministic. Maybe my experience with non-deterministic chess engines just has to do with the handicapping related to providing easier levels of play.

Never checked but somehow got me surprised: aren't all chess engines deterministic? The same program, given the same input, should give the same output unless it is specifically programed to try to avoid it (and then we have PRNGs).

When you say that it is deterministic, do you win or do you lose the game?

If you always win with the same game, then instead of AI, we are rather talking about AS (Artificial Stupidity).

