Show HN: HTTP Prompt – An interactive HTTP command-line client (http-prompt.com)
23 points by eliangcs 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





From http://docs.http-prompt.com/en/latest/contributor-guide.html:

> Fork is a term invented by GitHub.

No, it is not.

Also, do I get royalties for my contributions to this open source project? Since you're literally selling other people a gated license to the code I contribute, I'm wondering how this works from a legal perspective.

Open source on github with a paid subscription. Is this something new?

