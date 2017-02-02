Former Marine here. I thought this article was funny when it recirculated just prior to the recent election. But I also sort of thought to myself "Yeah I would vote for him over HRC or Trump."
Now I worry. A few thoughts:
1. If the military remains the most-trusted branch of government that's a bad thing. We need to take steps to reduce its power now.
2. If the Freedom Caucus is really committed to reducing the powers (and spending) of government they should be fervently resisting budget plans to expand the armed forces and pull us back from pointless non-productive conflict in the Middle East.
3. It is critical that Congress finds ways to reverse the rise in income disparity or we're going to have an even more dissatisfied and formerly middle-class voter base next cycle.
4. If Congress remains gridlocked by partisanship we are surely heading down the Road to Serfdom, and voters will either cede more power to Trump, or perhaps worse, be dissatisfied and demand an even stronger strong man.
Edit:
Citation: http://reason.com/blog/2017/02/02/libertarian-party-gets-vic...
Point is, it's not just Trump - or Trump and Obama - it's been a slow but steady march toward treating the Office like a monarch...
Number of executive orders per president, per year in office[1]:
Theodore Roosevelt 144.7
William Howard Taft 181.0
Woodrow Wilson 225.4
Warren G. Harding 216.9
Calvin Coolidge 215.2
Herbert Hoover 242.0
Franklin D. Roosevelt 307.8
Harry S. Truman 116.7
Dwight D. Eisenhower 60.5
John F. Kennedy 75.4
Lyndon B. Johnson 62.9
Richard Nixon 62.3
Gerald Ford 69.1
Jimmy Carter 80.0
Ronald Reagan 47.6
George H. W. Bush 41.5
Bill Clinton 45.5
George W. Bush 36.4
Barack Obama 34.6
[1] https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Author:Theodore_Roosevelt/Exe...
Examples include, "Authorizing Appointment of Translator in Bureau of Insular Affairs Without Examination," "Authorizing Reinstatement of Charles B. Terry as Clerk in Post Office Department Without Examination," "Amending Civil Service Rules to Except Commissioners of National Military Parks from Examination," etc.
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/data/orders.php
That's the point of having three branches of government. A president has no god-given right to push through whatever policies they want; congress has no obligation to help.
In the late 80s and early 90s, there were lots and lots of predictions that in another decade, violent crime would be at crisis levels. It was steadily increasing year over year and there was lots of disagreement as to the cause.
Then we reached 1994 or so, and everything started going down[0]. Lots of possible reasons, popularly that Wade vs Roe had been 21 years prior but lots of other competing theories may explain it, or be part of it.
I'm not saying that the future predicted by this story isn't alarming in some of its predictions but that this particular prediction was made by a lot of people and it turned out to be pretty clearly incorrect.
By 2012, America was probably as safe as it had ever been and continues to become safer despite popular belief to the contrary.
[0]https://content.gallup.com/origin/gallupinc/GallupSpaces/Pro...
Basically, offsprings from poverty or low socio economic statuses tend to grow up without education and exposed to violence and dysfunctional families with parents who are likely uneducated and addicted to substances.
Growing up without fathers, young men adopt gang culture as a surrogate for the lack of positive role models.
It makes perfect sense that in the 90s there were lot less would be criminals (not by choice but genetic, environmental and socioeconomic factors) being born.
The financial burden on divorced men with children is far too skewed in benefiting divorced women in North America. My fear is children being born from this generation of turbulent and unstable familial organization as the middle class slowly erodes and job security disappears due to automation.
"After the President died he somehow “persuaded” the Vice President not to take the oath of of ce. Did we then have a President or not? A real “Constitutional Conundrum” the papers called it. Brutus created just enough ambiguity to convince everyone that as the senior military of cer, he could—and should— declare himself Commander- in-Chief of the United Armed Forces"
Taking these two items in reverse order - Article 2 of the constitution is clear - the President is the CIC - full stop, period, no alternatives.
As far as the VP not taking the oath, that would pretty clearly make him/her fall in to the 'Inability' side of the Resignation or Inability statement, triggering Presidential Succession Act [2], which opens with the following language:
"If, by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President"
Refusal to take the oath of office would fall under 'failure to qualify' and 'inability', as taking the oath is required by Article 2 (section 1, clause 8)[1] before executing the office of President.
There's more, such as the 25th amendment, but that doesn't contradict anything here...
All of that is completely setting aside the deeply ingrained establishment of civilian control of the military in all modern liberal democracies - as established largely by the US constitution.
[1] https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/arti...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_Succession_Act
"Here’s what I think happened: Americans became exasperated with democracy"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_Plot
