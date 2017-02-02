Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Origins of the American Military Coup of 2012 (1992) [pdf] (armywarcollege.edu)
Former Marine here. I thought this article was funny when it recirculated just prior to the recent election. But I also sort of thought to myself "Yeah I would vote for him over HRC or Trump."

Now I worry. A few thoughts:

1. If the military remains the most-trusted branch of government that's a bad thing. We need to take steps to reduce its power now.

2. If the Freedom Caucus is really committed to reducing the powers (and spending) of government they should be fervently resisting budget plans to expand the armed forces and pull us back from pointless non-productive conflict in the Middle East.

3. It is critical that Congress finds ways to reverse the rise in income disparity or we're going to have an even more dissatisfied and formerly middle-class voter base next cycle.

4. If Congress remains gridlocked by partisanship we are surely heading down the Road to Serfdom, and voters will either cede more power to Trump, or perhaps worse, be dissatisfied and demand an even stronger strong man.

Great comment. Relatedly, we might see a third party candidate on the debate stage in 2020, for the first time since Ross Perot. The FEC/CPD was successfully sued (after many attempts) regarding the polling threshold required to be invited to the debates.

Edit: Citation: http://reason.com/blog/2017/02/02/libertarian-party-gets-vic...

Re #4 - we saw this throughout the Obama tenure as well, more executive orders, more expectations of the President to create and change law rather than execute it, etc.

Point is, it's not just Trump - or Trump and Obama - it's been a slow but steady march toward treating the Office like a monarch...

we saw this throughout the Obama tenure as well, more executive orders...

Number of executive orders per president, per year in office[1]:

  Theodore Roosevelt    144.7
  William Howard Taft   181.0
  Woodrow Wilson        225.4
  Warren G. Harding     216.9
  Calvin Coolidge       215.2
  Herbert Hoover        242.0
  Franklin D. Roosevelt 307.8
  Harry S. Truman       116.7
  Dwight D. Eisenhower  60.5
  John F. Kennedy       75.4
  Lyndon B. Johnson     62.9
  Richard Nixon         62.3
  Gerald Ford           69.1
  Jimmy Carter          80.0
  Ronald Reagan         47.6
  George H. W. Bush     41.5
  Bill Clinton          45.5
  George W. Bush        36.4
  Barack Obama          34.6
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_federal_...

I think that if you looked at the scope of executive orders over time it would be instructive. Teddy Roosevelt executive orders were simple and limited.[1] Modern executive orders have very wide ranging consequences (such as allowing departments to share electronic surveillance without a warrant).

[1] https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Author:Theodore_Roosevelt/Exe...

Examples include, "Authorizing Appointment of Translator in Bureau of Insular Affairs Without Examination," "Authorizing Reinstatement of Charles B. Terry as Clerk in Post Office Department Without Examination," "Amending Civil Service Rules to Except Commissioners of National Military Parks from Examination," etc.

The raw numbers are not really useful. There are a lot of EOs which do not push the bounds of presidential authority (awarding medals, ordering flags to half-mast, etc). They are not comparable to EOs which, for example, order the government to not enforce immigration law, or use torture.

Some of those numbers seem to be affected by significant world events (world wars, economic depressions). I wonder if filtering out some of the EOs specific to those kinds of things might smooth things out a bit?

The content of the orders are probably just as important as the number. If not more so. But it's hard to measure the relevant stats in an objective way that satisfies both sides.

more details on EO's per president

http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/data/orders.php

Is this some kind of fact based comment?

He only resorted to the EOs because of the obstructionism from Congress. What else is a president to do when faced with such petulance?

Nothing. He should be able to do nothing.

That's the point of having three branches of government. A president has no god-given right to push through whatever policies they want; congress has no obligation to help.

One piece of this was poorly predicted: rising violent crime.

In the late 80s and early 90s, there were lots and lots of predictions that in another decade, violent crime would be at crisis levels. It was steadily increasing year over year and there was lots of disagreement as to the cause.

Then we reached 1994 or so, and everything started going down[0]. Lots of possible reasons, popularly that Wade vs Roe had been 21 years prior but lots of other competing theories may explain it, or be part of it.

I'm not saying that the future predicted by this story isn't alarming in some of its predictions but that this particular prediction was made by a lot of people and it turned out to be pretty clearly incorrect.

By 2012, America was probably as safe as it had ever been and continues to become safer despite popular belief to the contrary.

[0]https://content.gallup.com/origin/gallupinc/GallupSpaces/Pro...

Freakonomics talked about the decline of crime in the 90s as being directly attributed to rise of abortion.

Basically, offsprings from poverty or low socio economic statuses tend to grow up without education and exposed to violence and dysfunctional families with parents who are likely uneducated and addicted to substances.

Growing up without fathers, young men adopt gang culture as a surrogate for the lack of positive role models.

It makes perfect sense that in the 90s there were lot less would be criminals (not by choice but genetic, environmental and socioeconomic factors) being born.

The financial burden on divorced men with children is far too skewed in benefiting divorced women in North America. My fear is children being born from this generation of turbulent and unstable familial organization as the middle class slowly erodes and job security disappears due to automation.

I suspect the elimination of leaded gasoline plays a role in the decline of crime as well.

Yeah it seems to have had actually a shockingly large impact. As much as people love to morally judge the poor the environment has much more of an impact on human behavior than we would even like to admit.

The problem with this theory is that crime rate went down across the Western world at the same time. Whatever explaination you come up with has to work for the U.S. and Japan, and France, etc. Maybe changing abortion laws are part of it, but it must be some confluence of things combined.

This broke down right away:

"After the President died he somehow “persuaded” the Vice President not to take the oath of of ce. Did we then have a President or not? A real “Constitutional Conundrum” the papers called it. Brutus created just enough ambiguity to convince everyone that as the senior military of cer, he could—and should— declare himself Commander- in-Chief of the United Armed Forces"

Taking these two items in reverse order - Article 2 of the constitution is clear - the President is the CIC - full stop, period, no alternatives.

As far as the VP not taking the oath, that would pretty clearly make him/her fall in to the 'Inability' side of the Resignation or Inability statement, triggering Presidential Succession Act [2], which opens with the following language:

"If, by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President"

Refusal to take the oath of office would fall under 'failure to qualify' and 'inability', as taking the oath is required by Article 2 (section 1, clause 8)[1] before executing the office of President.

There's more, such as the 25th amendment, but that doesn't contradict anything here...

All of that is completely setting aside the deeply ingrained establishment of civilian control of the military in all modern liberal democracies - as established largely by the US constitution.

[1] https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/arti... [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_Succession_Act

Well, yes. The entire point is: what happens when the population loses all faith in civilian control -- not just of the military, but of anything? From the article:

"Here’s what I think happened: Americans became exasperated with democracy"

There has already been an attempted American military coup:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_Plot

