This kind of research could help us on Earth, too. For example,
some of the heat that gets wasted when you drive your car could
be reused and put back into the car to charge the battery
or power electronics.
So maybe, this is the breakthrough that was needed. If this technology could recover a few KW from the waste heat, this might greatly improve the fuel efficiency of cars. Or it is just some marketing talk, like, "Look, what we are researching here might be useful to YOU too"...
Can somebody comment on that?
reply
https://www.formula1.com/en/championship/inside-f1/understan...
A common question raised by many people is why spend money on space exploration when there are problems to be solved here, on Earth[0]? So NASA and many others try to address it by pointing out just how much of their work end up being used to improve life of everyone down here, on Earth. NASA in particular seems to have boosted their marketing budget recently; something I wish ESA would do too, to get more recognition and public support.
Also, this is a perfect moment to link to the classic: http://wtfnasa.com/ :).
--
[0] - Besides space exploration being fucking awesome, which for some reason isn't widely recognized the axiom it is.
So maybe, this is the breakthrough that was needed. If this technology could recover a few KW from the waste heat, this might greatly improve the fuel efficiency of cars. Or it is just some marketing talk, like, "Look, what we are researching here might be useful to YOU too"...
Can somebody comment on that?
reply