Spacecraft Power (nasa.gov)
17 points by daredave 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Just a side note:

    This kind of research could help us on Earth, too. For example, 
    some of the heat that gets wasted when you drive your car could 
    be reused and put back into the car to charge the battery 
    or power electronics.
I once worked for a company on software that was, among other things, used to optimize the fuel efficiency of cars. There was some talk about how using Thermoelectric Generators (TEGs) to recover the waste heat form the exhaust pipe would be really cool - But that those TEGs were too heavy, too inefficient and too expensive to make any sense in a car.

So maybe, this is the breakthrough that was needed. If this technology could recover a few KW from the waste heat, this might greatly improve the fuel efficiency of cars. Or it is just some marketing talk, like, "Look, what we are researching here might be useful to YOU too"...

Can somebody comment on that?

The Energy Recovery System in Formula 1 cars harvests heat from the exhaust (what they call the MGU-H, Motor Generator Unit - Heat) to provide an additional 160bhp for the car:

https://www.formula1.com/en/championship/inside-f1/understan...

> Or it is just some marketing talk, like, "Look, what we are researching here might be useful to YOU too"...

A common question raised by many people is why spend money on space exploration when there are problems to be solved here, on Earth[0]? So NASA and many others try to address it by pointing out just how much of their work end up being used to improve life of everyone down here, on Earth. NASA in particular seems to have boosted their marketing budget recently; something I wish ESA would do too, to get more recognition and public support.

Also, this is a perfect moment to link to the classic: http://wtfnasa.com/ :).

--

[0] - Besides space exploration being fucking awesome, which for some reason isn't widely recognized the axiom it is.

The main problem with most engines is how to cool them efficiently. These thermocouple skudderites are (according to the article) good insulators of heat, which is exactly what you do not want.

I've only seen about 3-5 of these "drawing hand" template videos and already they seem tired/overused.

