And as more and more ads are viewed and not clicked, (there's probably some adtech term for this) the price per view is going to go down, which will encourage more clickbait, which will drive the value of an impression down, etc.
The article struck me as a bit weird, it complains about yellow journalism, but it doesn't really dig into why it's happening. It just declares that shitty articles are written for the metrics, and leaves it at that. As if "metrics" had any intrinsic value. The mapping of metrics to money, as done by internet advertisements, is the actual problem.
While engagement is certainly a way to get more people to view more ads, it's but a tool and symptom of the system it's a part of, not the genesis of it.
If you take a look at the homepage through the Wayback archive as it used to appear in 2005[1], 2011[2], and today, you'll see how content disappears and click-baity headlines rise over time.
The Atlantic is very much a part of the problem of "the race towards the bottom" the author describes, and instead of having a discussion about how to fix it and maybe trying different revenue models, it continues to un-ironically have share and tweet buttons at the top of this article.
[1] https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20050210070148/theatlantic....
[2]https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20110731234233/http://www.t...
Likes would be a lot more meaningful if randomly the user was required to express the reasoning behind why they liked something. If the user showed a pattern of not being able to express why they liked something, at the very least, other users would not see their vote as part of the count.
This would also likely increase the cost for "like spammers" - but the real value would be that likes were more meaningful.
But that could just end up being a lot of noise, and it doesn't really address the social/psychological "content" creation problem the article focuses on. I usually want to read actual good things, not why someone thought something was good.
Agree, useful/helpful, disagree, not relevant, spam, illegal, inflammatory, etc...
Then you can apply different weights to different votes and maybe even allow people to sort by the different values. Even some "dark" UI patterns might work well like completely ignoring some values (like disagree) and leave them there as a way for some to express that without having it change anything.
I haven't given much thought to the details, but it seems like this could help on the surface.
I feel like a major problems would be getting people to actually vote. It's already hard enough IMO and I frequently forget to vote on comments which I very much enjoyed and we're very relevant (like your own until this moment), and needing to have many options to choose from and possibly multiple steps would make that bar even higher which means less votes overall.
some forums I frequent added various like/dislike/sad/funny counters just to get rid of the noise of hundreds of contentless like posts.
Whereas I believe a downvote function should at least encourage a user to explain why. Otherwise it's impossible to know whether the downvoter believed the comment was inflammatory, offensive, off-topic, or plain just incorrect, which one would assume would be a call to explain as to why it was incorrect...
I suppose it could be argued that in that situation a comment explaining a downvote (that you agree with) would already exist, and that an upvote on that comment would serve a similar purpose to downvoting the comment it disagrees with.
There are plenty of times I disagree with a comment that don't deserve a response, however. Less frequent here on HN, but trolls trolling within the rules (to preclude moderation-based solutions) are an easy example of something that'd actually be better to downvote without a comment.
It eventually becomes a circle-jerk. That is the problem with forcing replies. Voat is a good example of this.
It's probably the best approach I've seen.
My crazy dream: Something like HN or Reddit, where hovering over the vote arrow brings up a small list of reasons.
^ (Agree/Correct/Insightful/Funny)
v (Disagree/Incorrect/False/Flamebait)
All votes are counted as normal and the algorithm everyone sees is otherwise unaffected, but the magic happens where you give users the ability to sort by score and reason, rather than just score.
This cancels out some of the hivemind suppression of unpopular or minority viewpoints, since most people are going to just click the bare button (which registers an agree/disagree vote). With one click, you can see insightful-rated posts which might be otherwise buried at the bottom of a thread.
Similarly, moderators can sort by flamebait and perhaps take action.
And when I can see how many people liked what I shared, that seems like a reasonable metric to optimize what to share
