How “engagement” made the web a less engaging place (theatlantic.com)
76 points by dotcoma 2 hours ago | 32 comments





I think this article missed a huge reason for the race to the bottom, and that's internet advertising. Articles are not written for "engagement" (per se), they're written to make the publishers money. I think nobody is actually expecting anyone to click an advertisement (at least not on purpose), but getting people to view the article, and therefore view the ad, is likely the website's primary source of income.

And as more and more ads are viewed and not clicked, (there's probably some adtech term for this) the price per view is going to go down, which will encourage more clickbait, which will drive the value of an impression down, etc.

The article struck me as a bit weird, it complains about yellow journalism, but it doesn't really dig into why it's happening. It just declares that shitty articles are written for the metrics, and leaves it at that. As if "metrics" had any intrinsic value. The mapping of metrics to money, as done by internet advertisements, is the actual problem.

While engagement is certainly a way to get more people to view more ads, it's but a tool and symptom of the system it's a part of, not the genesis of it.

You're right when it comes to publishers, but this article most resonated to me about why I stopped sharing on facebook, which does not involve money. I found that getting few likes on a post was a serious negative signal and it really shaped the content that I was willing to share. Maybe it's because I was in college at the time, and it was a much smaller network, but weird posts were okay and there was that plausible deniability available that the like button took away.

I am doing my part to combat this trend by writing very dull and unpopular blog entries. No likes for me thank you very much.

Like/Dislike is black and white by nature -> it will naturally divide people into red camp and blue camp. And those who don't vote are not heard.

This is a rather interesting stance to take for a publication whose article quality has degraded and ad size has increased (thirty-eight trackers, including two from Facebook, detected by my adblocker when I tried to access the article) over the past five years to the point where I refuse to read them.

If you take a look at the homepage through the Wayback archive as it used to appear in 2005[1], 2011[2], and today, you'll see how content disappears and click-baity headlines rise over time.

The Atlantic is very much a part of the problem of "the race towards the bottom" the author describes, and instead of having a discussion about how to fix it and maybe trying different revenue models, it continues to un-ironically have share and tweet buttons at the top of this article.

[1] https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20050210070148/theatlantic.... [2]https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20110731234233/http://www.t...

The author is an individual, and the Atlantic may be contributing to the problem but at least they published his piece.

Upvoting something is not bad, but it becomes bad if every upvote is not based on an expressable reason beyond I agree, support, etc. with no valid reasoning.

Likes would be a lot more meaningful if randomly the user was required to express the reasoning behind why they liked something. If the user showed a pattern of not being able to express why they liked something, at the very least, other users would not see their vote as part of the count.

This would also likely increase the cost for "like spammers" - but the real value would be that likes were more meaningful.

> Upvoting something is not bad, but it becomes bad if every upvote is not based on an expressable reason beyond I agree, support, etc. with no valid reasoning.

But that could just end up being a lot of noise, and it doesn't really address the social/psychological "content" creation problem the article focuses on. I usually want to read actual good things, not why someone thought something was good.

What you mention here is why I disagree with the fact that you can up OR downvote here without commenting. A comment should be required before you can upvote or downvote. All for similar reasons you raise here.

I think a more useful solution is to move away from a binary "up/down" vote to a system which gives multiple options with differing meanings to each.

Agree, useful/helpful, disagree, not relevant, spam, illegal, inflammatory, etc...

Then you can apply different weights to different votes and maybe even allow people to sort by the different values. Even some "dark" UI patterns might work well like completely ignoring some values (like disagree) and leave them there as a way for some to express that without having it change anything.

I haven't given much thought to the details, but it seems like this could help on the surface.

I feel like a major problems would be getting people to actually vote. It's already hard enough IMO and I frequently forget to vote on comments which I very much enjoyed and we're very relevant (like your own until this moment), and needing to have many options to choose from and possibly multiple steps would make that bar even higher which means less votes overall.

There are many times when someone already expressed what I wanted to say and liking what they said reduces the volume of text to read, but it's rare that I'm unable to prove beyond what's been expressed already that I in fact understand the topic and there's a reasoning behind my upvote.

Or you could have an actual moderation system a la Slashdot, instead of reddit-style voting. Though to be fair, voting here does seem to be be used as more of a moderation mechanism than an agree/disagree button.

have a "like" from every person that agrees with you.

some forums I frequent added various like/dislike/sad/funny counters just to get rid of the noise of hundreds of contentless like posts.

I'm liking where this is going.

+1

I think upvoting is a good way to say "I agree but I have nothing more to add and I don't want to clutter the conversation."

Whereas I believe a downvote function should at least encourage a user to explain why. Otherwise it's impossible to know whether the downvoter believed the comment was inflammatory, offensive, off-topic, or plain just incorrect, which one would assume would be a call to explain as to why it was incorrect...

You don't think a downvote function could also be a good way to say "I disagree but have nothing more to add and I don't want to clutter the conversation"?

I suppose it could be argued that in that situation a comment explaining a downvote (that you agree with) would already exist, and that an upvote on that comment would serve a similar purpose to downvoting the comment it disagrees with.

reply


Responding, in the spirit of your comment, to acknowledge my agreement, rather than just upvoting invisibly.

But due to sheer mass of readers at what point does 'me too' become irrelevant?

It doesn't, it appears be pointing out that simply receiving a comment would not be a measure of someone expressing that they are able to explain why they liked something in a way that's not simply repeating what's already been said.

What would eventually happen though is that the comment quality will decline because people like to hear/see themselves communicate/talk. It's part of our ego from the human condition. I upvoted you - Reasoning being that you responded(something I like) - I also enjoy the run on sentence.

It eventually becomes a circle-jerk. That is the problem with forcing replies. Voat is a good example of this.

This is reminiscent of Slashdot voting. Score: 5, Insightful!

I've actually always thought that the Slashdot algorithm was one of the better thought out approaches. You cap it at 5, give it a reason. Good behavior is rewarded with the ability to vote for a short period of time so you have to use your votes with some discretion for what you REALLY think needs attention...and if you comment on a story you can't vote on other comments.

It's probably the best approach I've seen.

This is one of the things that Slashdot did right, and something I don't believe any other community like Reddit has tried at scale.

My crazy dream: Something like HN or Reddit, where hovering over the vote arrow brings up a small list of reasons.

^ (Agree/Correct/Insightful/Funny)

v (Disagree/Incorrect/False/Flamebait)

All votes are counted as normal and the algorithm everyone sees is otherwise unaffected, but the magic happens where you give users the ability to sort by score and reason, rather than just score.

This cancels out some of the hivemind suppression of unpopular or minority viewpoints, since most people are going to just click the bare button (which registers an agree/disagree vote). With one click, you can see insightful-rated posts which might be otherwise buried at the bottom of a thread.

Similarly, moderators can sort by flamebait and perhaps take action.

Unfortunately, most people read the headline and then decide whether or not they agree with the article. My girlfriend works at a major online media publication and a lot of their Facebook shares and clicks happen before the user has viewed the story.

reply


Which is logical if you consider likes and reshares as the goal of sharing the story: sheer volume makes it impossible for me to evaluate each post in my Facebook feed in depth, so even if we assumed that people would actually read the article before liking, they are much more likely to read one with a good headline. A good hook is more important than good content (from the viewpoint of getting lots of reactions).

And when I can see how many people liked what I shared, that seems like a reasonable metric to optimize what to share

Which is an issue that most likely any with experience in systems like this knows - and instead of letting the user know that unless they read the article and are able to proceed to randomly prove they read it, there vote will not be counted.

I would never put a "Like" button on a web site of mine.

I actively block 'like' and '+1' buttons using uBlock Origin in the browser, I do however upvote an article, story or link on HN and (less frequently these days) Reddit if I feel it has merit.

I took the "Like" button away from my blog.

I liked this article. Big thumbs up from me.

But did you share it on Facebook?

