Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why So Many People Are Named Nguyen
(
atlasobscura.com
)
7 points
by
JackPoach
57 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
flukus
43 minutes ago
Interesting article, but that pie chart is one of the worst I've ever seen. The keys aren't ordered by number and two different but significant slices have colors nearly/practically indistinguishable. After some interpretation it looks as though the keys follow the chart around clockwise.
Pie Charts: Just say NO!
reply
holydude
8 minutes ago
Applies to Koreans as well
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Pie Charts: Just say NO!
reply