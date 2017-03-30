Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. College Grads See Slim-To-Nothing Wage Gains Since Recession (bloomberg.com)
U.S. College Grads See Slim-To-Nothing Wage Gains Since Recession

27 comments





I'm talking about Europe (where college is in general more affordable and there is no stigma associated to getting your degree from a public school), but if you are looking for employment as a professional at an established company, with no previous experience, not having a degree will definitely make it harder:

- To get an interview in the first place.

- To get a decent starting salary.

- To get into management positions as you progress.

At en established company — most definitely. However, those are not everything there is on the job market.

I think the same way, as I'm my mid-30s and I've always only worked for small(ish) companies as a programmer ever since I dropped out of college, but I had a cultural shock recently, as a close friend of mine had to provide a paper-record (don't know the exact English term) with all his college grades when he recently got hired as a software architect by a medium-to-large software company (500+ devs based in several Eastern European cities). I found that crazy, I guess I'll stick to working at small companies for as long as they'll employ me.

> a paper-record (don't know the exact English term) with all his college grades

It's usually called a 'transcript' (in British English at least)

Supply and demand.

Solution: Don't waste money one college.

This is probably good advice for a few people, especially fields that one can self-study and actually get hired.

For a multitude of others, however, there isn't much space to work around if you don't qualify for scholarships, grants, and the like - neither can such education be avoided. I'd rather nurses, doctors, and teachers to go to school - for example - and I very highly doubt you'll get similar knowledge otherwise. I'm also not sure how else folks will get practical experience - I'd not let a new nurse, with no classroom experience, draw my blood.

College, for profit little more than professional training centers sure. Proper University no, culture and knowledge is never a waste

as a current student I see no value in Universities to be honest other than the gathering of smart people in one place, which could be replicated for far cheaper. Everything else can be learned online for free, universities have no value proposition in the 21st century.

I would offer the opposite opinion where the life lessons learned in a proper university's atmosphere can have (albeit less tangible) positive career effects.

I'm frequently put in situations that draw on social skills that I honed during college, and I'm not just talking about partying. Things like student government or other organizing events help me as a technical consultant.

I was lucky enough to realize this at 15. I've got to be in the top 1% of high school drop outs. After you get to a certain level professionally everyone just assumes you have a college degree anyway.

Similar experience as a college grad in a field where everyone is expected to have a Ph. D. After a while people just started adding a "Dr." to my name.


On

I thought that at first, but I think he's actually using a little-used saying. It sounds better voiced, with 'one' emphasized, than it reads in text.

I don't see how anyone can be hired "straight after college" unless they come straight to Google or Goldman Sachs who can afford _extensive_ training programs.

College education these days looks more like a luxury good, not a job prerequisite. It is of more value if you want to do research or work on bleeding edge fields like advanced artificial intelligence or biotech, but if you just want to be a decent software engineer, it doesn't make economic sense anymore, in my opinion.

(Disclosure: worked 10 years in the industry before finally getting my degree — because I wanted to move to R&D).

If you look at other degrees, it is quite possible to get hired right out of college.

Unfortunately, the job might just be management at the local box store. They tend to not care so much about what your degree is in so long as you have one. Nurses generally have no trouble finding work either.

"College education these days looks more like a luxury good, not a job prerequisite". This very much depends on the field. I've seen administrative assistant positions that require a college degree, especially if it is at a large company. Sometimes it is just a legal requirement: A school superintendent in indiana needs to have a teaching license. The school business manager doesn't need that - merely a 4 year degree in business, though a masters degree is more normal.

You just have to expand the industry you are looking at to find it: obviously, there are lots of exceptions.

The Goldman Sachs graduate training program is a joke. Having gone through it, I doubt that technical training is even the point of it. I think they just get everyone together to have a big holiday so that when the graduates start real work, they have that prebuilt network to help them out. Thats not at all a bad thing, but their technical training is rubbish.

Most of the degree is waste if you want to be a software dev (IMHO).

The industry could do really well out of recognizing that it's a vocational occupation and switching to an apprenticeship model.

In my experience, your point is valid regarding some software jobs, but not all.

As I've worked my way into more technically demanding roles, it's been very useful to have a foundation of big-O analysis, the expressive power of different levels in the Chomsky hierarchy, (mathematical) optimization theory, graph theory, compilers, and/or computer architecture.

Many of these topics could be learned by a bright person on-demand.

However, some of the topics are important to be familiar with before taking on a project, because they let you avoid costly, time-consuming mistakes.

It pretty often works that way. However, you need network of friends for that - someone who knows you and knows you are generally smart giving you a chance despite you knowing only a little.

School acts a bit like equalizer - it allows you to a.) create network b.) acts as alternative to experience in case you don't have network.

To zeroth degree approximation, colleges are cert-authorities

Vocational education normally is certification based.

When I entered the world of work after graduating from a UK CS course in the late 1980s pretty much all employers expected that fresh graduate hires would need ~6 months before actually being a net gain in productivity. You also didn't need to have direct relevant experience as they were expecting to train you up in whatever it was they did.

Now managers expect everyone to "hit the ground running" and as one consequence employees are much more careful about only acquiring skills that will be of use when they come to move to their next role. Hardly surprising.

Most people going into software jobs aren't doing a lot of actual development. I've seen people who aren't techy at all and know nothing about code do a 1 year masters and go into a well paid software dev job at very large companies on a decent salary. The only experience they have is maybe 6 months doing a bit of Java. But at the end of the day they're dealing more with bureaucracy than code and bug fixing of already established systems meaning they don't really need knowledge on good architecture and practices.

Having to maintain an older system for a while teaches you more about good architecture and practices then all the theory you can read. People who never had to maintain the thing tend to have very theoretical ideas about what is important and what not.

You don't know whether your code is maintainable until you had to maintain it for a while.

That's very hard to believe. What companies have you seen that at?

Many guys I know had very little experience beyond few classes in school. Everyone in our year found a job eventually including weakest students.

Plenty even studied physics or something similar instead of computer science and then got job in company desperate for people on the basis of "you are smart so we guess you will be able to learn". Actually turned out that if you have brain for physics or math, you can learn programming reasonably fast too. (And ended up being better then weak cs students.)

They would not be suitable for all companies and positions obviously, but grasping enough of basics so you can be useful enough to create part of frontend pages/load data from db/whatever with a bit of supervision is not that hard.

What's with all the socialist propaganda from Bloomberg today? Plenty of HN readers make over 100k straight out of college. It's not taxpayers fault that you didnt spend your time wisely in college

