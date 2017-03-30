- To get an interview in the first place.
- To get a decent starting salary.
- To get into management positions as you progress.
It's usually called a 'transcript' (in British English at least)
Solution: Don't waste money one college.
For a multitude of others, however, there isn't much space to work around if you don't qualify for scholarships, grants, and the like - neither can such education be avoided. I'd rather nurses, doctors, and teachers to go to school - for example - and I very highly doubt you'll get similar knowledge otherwise. I'm also not sure how else folks will get practical experience - I'd not let a new nurse, with no classroom experience, draw my blood.
I'm frequently put in situations that draw on social skills that I honed during college, and I'm not just talking about partying. Things like student government or other organizing events help me as a technical consultant.
College education these days looks more like a luxury good, not a job prerequisite. It is of more value if you want to do research or work on bleeding edge fields like advanced artificial intelligence or biotech, but if you just want to be a decent software engineer, it doesn't make economic sense anymore, in my opinion.
(Disclosure: worked 10 years in the industry before finally getting my degree — because I wanted to move to R&D).
Unfortunately, the job might just be management at the local box store. They tend to not care so much about what your degree is in so long as you have one. Nurses generally have no trouble finding work either.
"College education these days looks more like a luxury good, not a job prerequisite". This very much depends on the field. I've seen administrative assistant positions that require a college degree, especially if it is at a large company. Sometimes it is just a legal requirement: A school superintendent in indiana needs to have a teaching license. The school business manager doesn't need that - merely a 4 year degree in business, though a masters degree is more normal.
You just have to expand the industry you are looking at to find it: obviously, there are lots of exceptions.
The industry could do really well out of recognizing that it's a vocational occupation and switching to an apprenticeship model.
As I've worked my way into more technically demanding roles, it's been very useful to have a foundation of big-O analysis, the expressive power of different levels in the Chomsky hierarchy, (mathematical) optimization theory, graph theory, compilers, and/or computer architecture.
Many of these topics could be learned by a bright person on-demand.
However, some of the topics are important to be familiar with before taking on a project, because they let you avoid costly, time-consuming mistakes.
School acts a bit like equalizer - it allows you to a.) create network b.) acts as alternative to experience in case you don't have network.
Now managers expect everyone to "hit the ground running" and as one consequence employees are much more careful about only acquiring skills that will be of use when they come to move to their next role. Hardly surprising.
You don't know whether your code is maintainable until you had to maintain it for a while.
Plenty even studied physics or something similar instead of computer science and then got job in company desperate for people on the basis of "you are smart so we guess you will be able to learn". Actually turned out that if you have brain for physics or math, you can learn programming reasonably fast too. (And ended up being better then weak cs students.)
They would not be suitable for all companies and positions obviously, but grasping enough of basics so you can be useful enough to create part of frontend pages/load data from db/whatever with a bit of supervision is not that hard.
