|Ask HN: How do you take notes?
1 point by lumannnn 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Hey HN!
In a meeting, discussion, talks, or negotiation, how do you take notes?
- What tools do you use?
- What do you take notes of? Just what's been said?
- Do you enrich your notes with e.g. drawings & diagrams, in what mood something was said, or who was speaking to whom?
- Do you change your behaviour of taking notes depending on what you're listening to (e.g. meeting vs. talks)?
Thanks in advance for your valuable input and time!
I have a notes project for general notes and a notes folder within each significant project I work on. Each issue I work on will get it's own file. This is very specific to my workflow at this company, if I moved companies I'd develop a workflow that works there. The rest of the company has formal notes/documentation in a bajillion sharepoint documents that make things impossible to find, so I prefer my system.
