Ask HN: How do you take notes?

In a meeting, discussion, talks, or negotiation, how do you take notes?

- What tools do you use?

- What do you take notes of? Just what's been said?

- Do you enrich your notes with e.g. drawings & diagrams, in what mood something was said, or who was speaking to whom?

- Do you change your behaviour of taking notes depending on what you're listening to (e.g. meeting vs. talks)?

Thanks in advance for your valuable input and time!