Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Tool for maintenance notifications: Emcee (emcee.online)
1 point by sverhagen 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Emcee is a public beta, and free to use. "Master the ceremony of maintaining and updating (software) systems." The ideas behind Emcee are simple: if you manage (software) systems that require maintenance, let the users of these systems know before, during and after the maintenance.

https://emcee.online

Let users know about the upcoming maintenance events in a manner that is structured, standardized and recognizable.

Let me know if you have any questions, and I'd love your feedback, or otherwise just to welcome you as a user (again, it's free). Thank you.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: